The 1/52 Project Reveals Twelve 2025 Early Career Designer Recipients

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The 1/52 Project, the financial grant program founded by Tony Award-winning set designer Beowulf Boritt, revealed the twelve early-career designer recipients selected for the 2025 cycle to benefit from $165,000.00 in grants. Applicants were chosen based on talent, creativity, need, innovation, and potential for future excellence in the professional theatrical field, and each of the recipients will receive grants up to $17,500.00.

The twelve 2025 recipients are Luis Garcia (Projection Designer), Mary YoungMi Lee (Hair & Wig Designer), Alex Meyer (Set Designer), Erica Lauren Maholmes (Lighting Designer), Germán Martínez (Sound Designer), Rodrigo Muñoz (Costume Designer), Earon Chew Nealy (Makeup Designer), Jacqueline (JQ) Reed (Projection Designer), Sasha Jin Schwartz (Scenic Designer), Cassie Janay Ann Williams (Hair & Wig Designer), Emily Duncan Wilson (Sound Designer), and Haydee Zelideth (Costume Designer).

The twelve grants will be presented at a reception at The Civilian Hotel on October 6 from 5:30-7:30 PM sponsored by a generous donation from Neil Mazella.

Founder Beowulf Boritt said, “When we started The 1/52 Project four years ago, it seemed quixotic. Now, after distributing a half million dollars in grants, I’m overwhelmed both by the generosity of our industry, and even more committed to meeting and supporting so many talented early-career designers.”

The 1/52 Project was awarded a 2024 Obie Award Theatre Grant for their honorable work in helping to change the face of theater. To view the acceptance speech, please click here.

The 1/52 Project has given out over $500,000 in grants in the past four years to 35 early career set, costume, lighting, sound, projections, hair, and makeup designers. Launched in January 2022, the 1/52 Project is primarily funded by designers with shows running on Broadway who are encouraged to donate one week every year of their weekly royalties to this fund. The project hopes to encourage early career designers from historically excluded groups, including all women, with the aim of diversifying and strengthening the Broadway design community.

BIOGRAPHIES

(Lighting and Video Designer) is a Peruvian-American lighting and video designer whose work blends storytelling and technology to create immersive theatrical worlds. Based in the DMV, he holds an MFA from the University of Maryland and has designed for venues such as Woolly Mammoth, Studio Theatre, and Maine State Music Theatre. Dedicated to equity in the arts, Luis mentors young BIPOC artists and works to shape a more inclusive future in the performing arts."

Mary YoungMi Lee

(Hair, Makeup, & Wig Designer) is a New York-based Hair, Makeup & Wig Designer who trained in NY, LA & the UK. She aims to redefine the hair industry in tv, film, editorial, & theater not only through her creations but through community, education & mentorship (while having fun)!

(Set Designer) is a Portland-based set designer and artist. Her stage design focuses on new work, premiering plays at Artists Repertory Theatre, Third Rail Repertory Theatre, Shaking the Tree Theatre, and more. Other credits include with Portland Center Stage, Profile Theatre, Orpheus PDX, The Theatre Company, and clients such as The Portland Timbers and Visit Seattle. Her art has been shown at Blackfish Gallery, Lunaria Gallery, and The Remains Gallery. More at www.designbyalexmeyer.com.

(Lighting Designer) is a Kansas City based storyteller, lighting designer, assistant, and associate for live theatre and dance. She made her Broadway debut as Assistant Lighting Designer of The Notebook and Associate Lighting Designer of Mary Jane (Manhattan Theatre Club). She holds an MFA from Illinois State University and is a proud member of USA829, Black Theatre Network and Design Action. You can find more of her work at: ericalaurenmaholmes.com | IG: @ericalaurenmaholmes

Germán Martínez

(Sound Designer) is the proud son of immigrant parents. He is a Honduran-American, award winning freelance Theatrical Sound Designer based in NYC/NJ. He received his degree in Sound Design from Montclair State University in May 2018. As a designer, he seeks original and enticing plays to help develop, and bring forward the stories of bold playwrights through innovative sound design and composition. His work has been featured at: La Jolla Playhouse, Lincoln Center Theater, Perlman PAC NYC, Atlantic Theatre Company, Northern Stages, Ogunquit Playhouse, Everyman Theatre, Northern Stages, Intar Theatre, TheaterWorks Hartford, Women's Project, MCC, American Repertory Theatre, Repertorio Español, George Street Playhouse, Two River Theater, and Trinity Rep. Keep up with his work on Instagram: @GermanTheSoundDesigner

Rodrigo Muñoz

(Costume Designer) is a New York–based Costume Designer originally from Mexico City. Recent credits include: Sally & Tom (The Public Theater); What Became of Us (Atlantic Theater); Bernarda’s Daughters (The New Group), Counterfeit Opera (Little Island); House of India (The Old Globe). He holds a BFA in Scenography from the National School of Theatre and Arts (Mexico) and an MFA in Costume Design from NYU Tisch School of the Arts. www.rodrigomunozdesign.com @rodrigomu.mo

Earon Chew Nealy Nealy

(Hair, Wig, & Makeup Designer), a New York-based but Texas-born artist, is an Obie Award–winning and Drama Desk-nominated hair, wig, and makeup designer. She made her Broadway and international debut with the Pulitzer Prize-winning play Fat Ham. Her recent credits include Almost Famous (A.C.T.), Huzzah (The Old Globe), Fat Ham (Royal Shakespeare Company), Camelot (Barrington Stages), Two Strangers (A.C.T.), The Grovel (The Huntington), and Bad Kreyól (The Signature). IG: @earonchewnealy

Jacqueline

(JQ) Reed [they] (Visual Creator) is a visual creator. Their work can be seen in the form of vj sets in the dark of a club, in tandem with experimental performances, installations, or theatrical productions. Their latest projects include Angela Dimayuga's “Angel’s World,” The Outsiders Broadway musical, Saks Fifth Avenue/Dior 5ave Christmas display, Mariah Carey's LA Pride performance, and Disney Cruise Line's onboard entertainment. ~ jqreed.com // project.jq ~

Sasha Jin Schwartz

(Scenic Designer) is a theater scenic designer and artist driven by empathetic and collaborative processes. Selected designs: The Hobbit (Arden Theatre Company), Dragon Lady (Pittsburgh Public Theatre), Fat Ham (City Theatre Company), The Heart Sellers (Virginia Theatre Festival), DANCEFLOOR (The Voxel), Off Peak (59e59). Her understanding of space and how and where we feel 'at-home' is shaped heavily by her mixed immigrant family and queer community. BFA Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama. sashaschwartzscenic.com

Cassie Janay Ann Williams

(Hair, Wig, & Makeup Designer) is a Brooklyn-based Hair, Wig, and Makeup Designer. Credits include Nina Simone: Four Women (Geva Theatre), “Divine Intervention” (Web Series), Arms and the Man (Theatre Row), Otherworld (Delaware Theatre Company), Glimmerglass Opera Festival 2021 Summer Season. Co-Design credits include Waitress (Olney Theatre), Sally and Tom (Public Theatre). Broadway productions as an Associate Hair and Wig Designer: Our Town, Prayer to the French Republic, and Purlie Victorious. BFA: Costume Design at State University of New York at Fredonia https://cassiejwilliams.com/ @cassiejanaywigs

Emily Duncan Wilson (Sound Designer) is a sound designer, public radio host/producer and educator who is passionate about the intersection of sound and story, acoustic ecology, and deep listening. She has taught at Smith College and Interlochen Center for the Arts, and has designed and assisted regionally. She was the associate sound designer for the Obie Award-winning production of Between Two Knees by the 1491s. BA: Smith College | MFA: Yale School of Drama | emilyduncanwilson.com

(Costume Designer) is a NYC-based Costume Designer and storyteller whose work explores identity, image, and narrative through clothing. A Chicana artist raised on both sides of the US–Mexico border, she examines how appearance shapes how we are seen and understood across race, class, gender, and culture. A 2024 Obie Award winner, Haydee has designed for Boston Lyric Opera, The Old Globe, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Playwrights Horizons, The Public Theater, MCC Theater, and more.





