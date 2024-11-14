Teague Theatrical Group Acquires Rights To THE BOY WHO WANTED TO ROCK and Sequel

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Teague Theatrical Group announced that it has acquired all audio and visual media rights - including film, television, and other traditional and online media formats - for the beloved children's book series The Boy Who Wanted to Rock and The Girl Who Wanted to Rock. Additionally, Teague Theatrical Group holds exclusive rights to create and license merchandise and digital goods based on the series. This acquisition covers all creative elements of the books, including themes, words, illustrations, characters, plots, settings, and any future sequels or related works.

The Boy Who Wanted to Rock and The Girl Who Wanted to Rock are children's books created by Broadway and music industry veteran David Weiser, with illustrations by musician Derek Lavoie. Conceived and written during the COVID-19 pandemic and inspired by his five-year-old son, Weiser - whose credits include Phantom of the Opera, LES MISERABLES, and collaborations with David Bowie and The Who - channeled his expertise and love for music into a story that both entertains and educates. To bring the project to life, he assembled a team of out-of-work artists, including a star-studded lineup of Broadway performers and an all-star band, providing them with work during a time of widespread theater shutdowns. It was during this time that the project first caught the attention of Teague Theatrical Group, who saw its potential for adaptation into dynamic and educational media content.

Published in 2020, The Boy Who Wanted to Rock quickly captured the hearts of young readers and parents alike, becoming a must-read in children's literature. It centers on a young protagonist, a boy driven by a passion for rock music, showcasing themes of determination, creativity, and overcoming obstacles. Through engaging narratives and vivid illustrations, it emphasizes the importance of perseverance, self-expression, and the support of family and friends in pursuing one's dreams.

Building on the popularity and success of the first book, Weiser and Lavoie have now answered the demand with the highly anticipated release of The Girl Who Wanted to Rock, a sister sequel that debuted this month and is available for purchase in hardback, paperback, and ebook. The excitement surrounding this new installment placed it among the most awaited releases in the genre, further solidifying the series as a beloved staple for kids ages three to nine.

"Many parents are worried about the impact of screen time on their kids, especially when so much of what's out there acts as a digital babysitter without offering real value," said Townsend Teague, Chief Executive Officer of Teague Theatrical Group. Liesl Lar, Chief Creative Officer of Teague Theatrical Group, added, "Our goal is to change that by producing content that doesn't just entertain but also educates - without feeling like a chore. Think of our programming as a blend of the fun, imaginative adventures of Phineas and Ferb with the educational depth of The Magic School Bus."

Coming off of a competitive acquisition process, Teague Theatrical Group is committed to developing educational and entertaining media projects grounded in the core messages of the books, featuring characters who learn and grow through real relationships and a mix of realistic and fantastical scenarios. By focusing on creating content that is both engaging and meaningful, the company aims to address parents' growing concerns about the quality of children's programming while offering stories that will offer life lessons kids can apply to their real-world experiences, making the content both relatable and impactful.

"The Boy Who Wanted to Rock project was a silver lining in an otherwise bleak year, 2020. I never imagined that an indie children's book would become such a hit," said author David Weiser. "I was equally surprised by the number of requests I received for a "girl" book, but it came together easily - a progression that flowed naturally from the first book. I'm thrilled to be working with Teague Theatrical Group and can't wait to see what comes next!"

"Our programming won't feel like eating vegetables, but it will have nutritional value," added Teague. "We're in discussions with several studios who recognize the potential of these stories in traditional and new media, as well as the massive merchandise opportunities that follow."

As the company moves forward, it plans to keep the stories and characters from The Boy Who Wanted to Rock and The Girl Who Wanted to Rock separate, at least for now, ensuring each narrative retains its unique charm and message.

