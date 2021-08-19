Tada! Youth Theater Announces Fall Semester In-Person Classes







TADA! Youth Theater is back in person this fall with a variety of active, fun musical theater classes for all ages and abilities! Students will engage in musical theater training, stay active, learn vocals and choreography to upbeat Broadway Songs, benefit from one-on-one attention and solo opportunities, and experience ensemble-based instruction by professional NYC Teaching Artists while making connections with new friends. The final class will culminate in a live performance for an audience of invited family and friends.

All classes are at TADA! Youth Theater at 15 W 28th Street, 3rd floor, (between Broadway & Fifth Avenue) in Manhattan.

To register please visit: TADA! In-person Fall Semester Classes

Financial Assistance available - no child will be turned away because of their inability to pay.

FALL SEMESTER CLASSES IN PERSON at TADA!: October 2 through December 14, 2021 (9 sessions)

Fall semester classes offer an exciting theatrical experience. Young people will explore the essential skills of singing, dancing and acting to allow their imaginations to soar!

Musical Theater Minis, Ages 4-5, on Mondays from 3:30PM-5PM & Saturdays from 10AM-11:30AM.

Jazzy Junior, Ages 6-7, on Mondays from 4PM-5:30PM & Saturdays from 12PM-1:30PM.

Rising Star, Ages 8-10, on Wednesdays from 4:00PM-5:30 PM & Saturdays from 2PM-3:30PM.

Broadway Bound, Middle School, on Tuesdays 5PM-6:30PM.

TADA! FALL IN-PERSON OPEN HOUSES: Saturday, September 18th or Saturday, September 25th

Please join us in person to learn about TADA! Youth Theater's Fall Semester classes from October 2 through December 14, 2021. TADA! Open Houses will take place on Saturday, September 18th or Saturday, September 25th from 10:00AM-3:30PM with groups divided by ages. Students will participate in a fun, active musical theater sample class led by two professional NYC Teaching Artists. TADA's Director of Education will facilitate a Q&A and share information with parents. *Registration required to attend - $25 per student. If you register for a fall class following Open House, the fee plus the discount will be applied to your class registration.

To register please visit: TADA! Fall Open Houses

A unique Drama Desk award-winning nonprofit youth theater, TADA! Youth Theater's mission since 1984 has been to provide young people from different social, racial, economic, and cultural backgrounds with musical theater programs that inspire them to learn, be creative, and think differently through high-quality productions, positive youth development, and education programs. TADA!'s vision is that all young people grow up feeling successful, creative, confident, accepted, and accepting of themselves. Through the ability of people learning to express themselves well, we can break down barriers of racism and inequality and create positive, active citizens.

Photo Courtesy of TADA! Youth Theater