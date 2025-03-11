TRU to Present 'The Major Impact Of America's Largest Minority: The Breadth And Diversity Of Latinx Voices In Theat'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now in its fourth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 250 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020.

3/14 - The Major Impact of America's Largest Minority: The Breadth and Diversity of Latinx Voices in Theater.

In the room: Jorge Huerta (he/him), Chicano scholar, author and theater director specializing in Chicano and US Latinx theater; Lou Moreno, actor, director, artistic director of New York's revered INTAR Theater since 2010 (co-artistic director previously). INTAR has been committed to the development and continuation of the Latinx voice in American theater and beyond, since 1966.

Their conversation will focus on questions of inclusivity, and whether Latinx artists are welcomed into the American mainstream, or function separately serving their own communities. Would greater acceptance present greater opportunities for playwrights? Or might there be the danger of sacrificing authenticity when trying to reach a broader audience?

They will also consider the similarities and differences between theater on the east and west coasts, and how the policies of the current administration are affecting non-white artists and the arts in general. Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

