TRU to Present 'Keeping The Flame Alive: Honoring The Legacy Of Artists We Have Lost'

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is in its sixth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings. The series has offered the theater community over 300 consecutive conversations about the arts, and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts these Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, originally presented to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and now to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward.

2/20 - Keeping the Flame Alive: Honoring the Legacy of Artists We Have Lost

In the room: actress Marilyn Chris and director Jim Semmelman of Giggling Granny by the late TRU member Marsha Lee Sheiness; Sandy Silverberg, producer of The Way Out by the late TRU member, his wife Diana Amsterdam. Some of us may not always get to see our work performed in our lifetime. What a labor of love it is when someone champions that work when we are gone. And what a delicate process it can be as well. Making artistic decisions, interpretations and perhaps even script revisions is one thing when you're bringing Shakespeare to the stage, but when the writer was someone near and dear to you, you may take extra care to be true to their spirit. How can you be sure you are fulfilling their vision? Is the process a memorial or a collaboration? Should you be faithful to their every word, or work to create the most successful production? And to start off with, are there rights issues to tackle? There are many different answers. We will share the paths of these two very different works: an actress continuing to develop a play that her friend wrote for her, and a husband keeping alive the legacy of his late wife.

