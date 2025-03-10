TEDDY ROOSEVELT'S WILD RIVER RIDE Industry Presentation is Coming to Cave Theatre Co.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cave Theatre Co. will present an exclusive industry reading of Teddy Roosevelt's Wild River Ride, a bold and imaginative new play by James Masciovecchio. The presentation will take place on April 29th at 4pm at ART/NY 520 Eighth Avenue 3rd Floor.

A wildly inventive and darkly humorous exploration of adventure, legacy, and survival, Teddy Roosevelt's Wild River Ride follows the 26th President of the United States on his perilous journey down the uncharted River of Doubt. What begins as a simple history pageant, performed by fourth graders, gradually transforms into a gripping and deeply personal tale of ambition, mortality, and the cost of greatness.

Playwright/Director James Masciovecchio crafts a unique theatrical experience that seamlessly blends absurd comedy with historical drama, challenging audiences to reconsider one of America's most iconic figures in an entirely new light. The play's inventive structure, which blurs the line between childlike reenactment and raw historical reality, provides a powerful commentary on myth-making and the narratives we construct about our heroes. Casting and other details forthcoming.

Comments





