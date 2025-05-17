Submissions Open for the 2nd On One Foot 10-Minute Playwriting Contest

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wayne L. Firestone of plays2gather (p2g) and David Winitsky of Jewish Plays Project (JPP) are proud to announce their second ten-minute play contest seeking plays that respond to the prompt: "Moving Forward at the Edge of the Unknown".

The "OOF! On One Foot Contest" is part of the Jewish Plays Project and the Berkshire Theater Group's second Festival of New Jewish Theater, to be held August 28-30, 2025 at the Colonial Theater in Pittsfield, MA. Up to six 10-minute plays will be selected to receive an honorarium, lodging, and a workshop production in the Festival alongside other established JPP writers.

The Contest, established in 2024, was inspired by Hillel the Sage's teaching, given when he was asked if he could summarize the whole of the Torah while standing on one foot: "That which is hateful to you, do not do unto your fellow. That is the whole Torah; the rest is commentary. Now, go and learn."

For the second annual OOF! Ten Minute Play Contest, we ask playwrights of all backgrounds and identities to send plays that respond to this NEW prompt:

In one of the first freedom stories, Moses leads the Jewish people to the edge of a dangerous unknown. They respond: "Were there not enough graves in mitzrayim? You had to bring us here?" Moses appeals to G-d, but is told simply "Go forward." Then one brave soul, Nachson, simply moves into the abyss, and the way becomes clear.

Channeling the courage (chutzpah?) of Nachson, the JPP and p2g seek a range of 10-minute plays that ask: What does it take to move ahead, when the way seems blocked or uncertain? We invite responses that reflect the broadest range of Jewish experiences and wisdom including (and especially) humor.

Eligible plays:

· Must contain significant Jewish themes, characters, content, or points of view.

· Must creatively respond to the prompt: "What does it take to move ahead, when the way seems blocked or uncertain?"

· Will have 6 or fewer actors

· Do not need to be created for this Contest, but should not have already been published

Plays submitted can be on any topic, with any characters, but readers will be evaluating the ten minute plays in relation to these teachings, and the ways they relate to the theme of moving forward when the way seems blocked or uncertain. Unlike the Jewish Plays Contest, the ten minute play will not receive a formal development process.

Contest Submissions open on May 1, 2025. Plays must be submitted by Friday, June 6 at 11:59pm ET, and all writers will be notified by August 11.

The Contest will be capped at 500 plays. OOF will be managed by JPP Literary Manager Heather Helinsky, and will feature a Selection Committee of professional JPP Artist Panel readers and plays2gather community members. Up to six plays will be selected for production. Selected playwrights will receive an honorarium and lodging at the Berkshire Theater Group for one night.

Please note that while we accept plays in many formats, we prefer the Dramatists Guild Standard Format. Please direct all questions for contest to literary@jewishplaysproject.org

About The Jewish Plays Project

The Jewish Plays Project, founded in 2011, identifies, develops, and presents new works of theater via one-of-a-kind explorations of contemporary Jewish identity between audiences, artists, and patrons. The JPP's innovative and competitive development process engages Jewish communities in the vetting, selecting, and championing of new voices and secures mainstream production opportunities for the best new plays.

The JPP has featured some of the best artists working in New York, including writers David Hein and Irene Sankoff (Come from Away), Robert Askins (Hand to God), and Lauren Yee (Cambodian Rock Band); directors Marc Bruni (Beautiful), Daniella Topol (Artistic Director, Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre), and Tamilla Woodard (WP Theater, 3LD); and actors Andrew Polk (The Band's Visit), Ronald Guttman (Mad Men, Homeland), Kirrilee Berger (Amazon's Just Add Magic), and Obie and Drama Desk nominee Marcia Jean Kurtz.

About plays2gather

plays2gather (p2g) incubates plays at homes, stages and unusual places that are inspired by a vision of both ancient and inclusive Jewish culture. Founded in 2018 in the DMV (District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia region) as a volunteer grassroots play makers network, it has evolved around the Jewish World and virtually to curate theater readings and the OOF! Short play competition.

About Berkshire Theatre Group

The Colonial Theatre, founded in 1903, and Berkshire Theatre Festival, founded in 1928, are two of the oldest cultural organizations in the Berkshires. In 2010, under the leadership of Artistic Director and CEO Kate Maguire, the two organizations merged to form Berkshire Theatre Group (BTG). Berkshire Theatre Group's mission is to support wide ranging artistic exploration and acclaimed performances in theatre, dance, music and entertainment. Every year, BTG produces and presents performances to over 68,000 attendees and, through our Educational Program, serves over 10,000 Berkshire County school children annually. In July 2020, Berkshire Theatre was the first company in the United States to earn approval from Actors' Equity Association to produce a musical (Godspell) in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic. In 2028, Berkshire Theatre Group will celebrate 100 years of theatre.

