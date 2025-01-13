Submissions Open For Live & In Color's 2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Live & In Color, a leading creative incubator for new plays and musicals, has announced two opportunities for underrepresented artists. Both programs align with the organization's core mission of promoting diversity, inclusion, and commercial success in the theater industry. Applications are now open for the 2025 June Bingham New Playwright Commission and the 2025 Musical Development Program - both to be workshopped and presented as a staged presentation to an invited audience at the Live & In Color annual Fall Retreat in September 2025.

2025 June Bingham New Playwright Commission

Live & In Color has announced the opening of applications for the 2025 June Bingham New Playwright Commission. This program provides holistic creation and development support to early-career femme and/or non-binary playwrights to take a play from inception through a first reading. The opportunity will culminate in a 60-minute 2-person play that will be workshopped and presented as a reading for an audience at L&IC's Fall Retreat in September 2025.

"I am thrilled to continue this program uplifting emerging femme and non-binary writers. At times like these and in a year that is certain to be tumultuous we look to writers and artists to manifest the world we want to live in and the change we want to see. Each of our past recipients has been a true embodiment of this impact and we are looking forward to welcoming the next artist to continue this legacy." - Abigail Grubb, Program Director of the June Bingham New Playwright Commission

The Commission, named after the late artist and playwright June Bingham, seeks to honor her creative legacy by empowering artists to create poignant, evocative, and timely new plays that push boundaries and reflect the nuance of the times we are living in. Previous recipients and projects have included Erlina Ortiz's award-winning play, La Egoista (2021), AriDy Nox's The Wetlands (2022), Raquel Almazan's Goddesses Return To The Temple (2023), and Esmé Maria Ng's I Know Why Iris Chang Died (2024) which is set for an NYC reading in Spring 2025.

The total fee for this Commission will be $3,000; housing, meals, and travel for the retreat are also provided. Schedule and deadlines will be at the discretion of the commission recipient and the program director.

"Early career" is defined as artists who have written pieces previously, or have engaged in writing via books, film, TV, etc. but have not had theatrical work that has been extensively professionally produced by commercial or non-profit organizations and have less than two full-length pieces that have been published in print. If you have questions about your eligibility or any portion of the application, please email Junebinghamcommission@liveandincolor.org.

Applications are now open and will close at 11:59 pm EST on 2/1/2025. Due to the volume of submissions, no deadline extensions or late applications will be accepted. For more information and to apply, please visit liveandincolor.org/june-bingham-new-playwright-commission.

​​2025 Musical Development Program

In addition to the playwright commission, Live & In Color is also accepting musical theatre submissions for its 2025 Fall Retreat at the Bingham Camp in Salem, Connecticut. This opportunity is open to playwrights, composers, and lyricists of color and other underrepresented communities interested in developing their new musicals. The selected musical will be workshopped during the retreat, culminating in a staged presentation to an invited audience.

Applicants must submit musicals with a 4-actor cast limit. The selected artists will receive a $1,000 stipend, housing, meals, and travel, along with several months of development support leading up to the retreat. Live & In Color staff will also continue to support the development of the work beyond the retreat, including a reading for industry professionals and Broadway alums.

Devanand Janki, Artistic Director of Live & In Color said "At Live & In Color, we believe that theatre has the power to transform and unite by amplifying the voices of those often unheard. Over the past 10 years, I've been so proud of the extraordinary artists we've supported and the groundbreaking work that has emerged from our retreats-stories that celebrate diversity, spark vital conversations, and resonate far beyond the stage. Our aim is not just to help you fine-tune your work but also to support your long-term growth as an artist. The retreat provides a unique opportunity to develop a musical in a close-knit, supportive setting. As we look to the next decade, I'm filled with excitement for the bold, original voices that will shape our 2025 season and continue this legacy of creating meaningful, impactful theatre. "

The 2025 Fall Retreat will be held in Salem, Connecticut in September 2025, and applications close at 11:59 pm EST on March 15th, 2025. Playwrights may submit more than one musical. For more information and to apply, visit liveandincolor.org/musicalsubmissions.

