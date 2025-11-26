Studiocanal Launches Stage Division

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

STUDIOCANAL has announced STUDIOCANAL ON STAGE, emphasising STUDIOCANAL’s focus on IP and the continued exploitation of their catalogue with more than 9 400 titles from 60 countries spanning 100 years of film history. STUDIOCANAL is CANAL+’s in-house studio and Europe’s leader in film and television development, production and distribution. Ron Halpern, Executive Vice President Global Productions, will lead STUDIOCANAL ON STAGE development.

The announcement follows the West End opening of THE PRODUCERS at The Garrick Theatre this month transferring from a record-breaking run at the Menier Chocolate Factory. The run has now been extended for another six months through September 2026 after its 5-star reviews and great audience reception. THE PRODUCERS was adapted from the STUDIOCANAL library film and is a revival of the Mel Brooks' musical which won a record breaking 12 Tony Awards in 2001 including Best Musical. THE PRODUCERS is produced by Nica Burns and The Menier Chocolate Factory. STUDIOCANAL has been involved with production since inception and are co-financers.

Previews began November 1 for PADDINGTON THE MUSICAL from producers Sonia Friedman Productions, STUDIOCANAL and Eliza Lumley Productions on behalf of Universal Music UK. Adapted from the beloved books written by Michael Bond and the award-winning films by STUDIOCANAL which opened to commercial and critical acclaim worldwide. The music and lyrics are by Tom Fletcher, book by Jessica Swale and direction by Luke Sheppard. The highly anticipated production opens at the Savoy Theatre on Sunday, 30 November and is currently booked until 25 May 2026.

Paddington has also been adapted by STUDIOCANAL for television with the Emmy and Annie Awards Winning The Adventures of Paddington. STUDIOCANAL is the owner of the Paddington IP which has taken Paddington from page to screen to stage and to experiential productions such as The Paddington Experience in London, and even to its own dedicated store, The Paddington Shop, based (of course) in London’s Paddington station. Paddington is the highest-grossing independent family franchise of all time, having grossed over $700 million in the global box office to date across three critical well received films. On November 19, part of the show was presented at the Royal Variety Performance, where Paddington was pictured with the Prince and Princess of Wales – the show will air on ITV on December 21.

Already on the boards this past summer was a Scottish tour of RESTLESS NATIVES which will soon tour the rest of the British Isles. And this winter the UK will get to enjoy two more STUDIOCANAL ON STAGE productions; The Sheffield Crucible will present another beloved classic from STUDIOCANAL’s library SUMMER HOLIDAY while the year Will Close on December 15 with The World Premiere of A BOY CALLED CHRISTMAS based on the film of the same name developed and produced by STUDIOCANAL which premieres as part of The Chichester Festival Youth Theatre programme promising to become an essential Christmas event for theatres in years to come.

Prior STUDIOCANAL library films that have been brought to the stage include: THE GRADUATE, EVIL DEAD, THE LADYKILLERS, BILLY ELLIOT and THE THIRD MAN co-licensed with the Estate of Graham Greene which had its World Premiere at The Menier Chocolate Factory in 2023 under the direction of Sir Trevor Nunn.

KIND HEARTS AND CORONETS is currently in development with Sonia Friedman Productions. It is also the inspiration for STUDIOCANAL’S upcoming Glen Powell and Margaret Qualley starrers HOW TO MAKE A KILLING which will open in cinemas worldwide in 2026 and through A24 in the US. Other developments include THE BELLES OF ST TRINIANS produced by Eliza Lumley and Chris Harper and THE PROUD VALLEY, developed by Adam Wachter and Gareth Owen. Several other adaptations of recent productions and library titles are in discussions.

STUDIOCANAL is also focused on bringing adaptions from stage to screen and is currently shooting the Danny Boyle directed adaption of James Graham's INK and in post-production on PRESSURE directed by Anthony Maras and based on David Haig’s critically lauded play.

STUDIOCANAL recently announced its sponsorship of The National Youth Theatre’s StoryFest, which takes place at The National Youth Theatre’s RIBA award winning headquarters in North London. A month-long festival that demonstrates the National Youth Theater’s shared ambition with STUDIOCANAL to champion new work from emerging talents, many of whom are alumni of the National Youth Theater themselves.

CANAL+ also operates L’Olympia in Paris. Founded more than 130 years ago, L’Olympia is the most iconic concert venue in Paris, hosting a record 290 shows in 2024 and drawing more than 550,000 spectators annually. It has a capacity of up to 3,000 people and maintains a dynamic and modern atmosphere.

With a variety of performances from a range of International Artists, L’Olympia provides a platform for both emerging and established artists, contributing to the group’s strategy to attract talent. It collaborates with dynamic and creative producers, and showcases a wide range of genres, including rock, pop, rap and electronic music. The venue also hosts famous comedians and stand-up performers.

Anna Marsh, CEO of STUDIOCANAL and Chief Content Officer of CANAL+, comments: “STUDIOCANAL ON STAGE strengthens our strategy to develop and extend our IP across multiple formats. Alongside STUDIOCANAL STORIES and SIXTH DIMENSION, this new label gives us a clear framework to grow our catalogue and bring our stories to new audiences. PADDINGTON THE MUSICAL, premiering in London on November 30th, illustrates this ambition. We also look forward to developing projects at the Olympia in Paris, operated by CANAL+. My thanks to Ron Halpern, Executive Vice President Global Productions, who initiated STUDIOCANAL ON STAGE and will lead its development.”





