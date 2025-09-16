Springboard To Design Now Accepting 2026 Applications

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Springboard to Design, a tuition-free theatrical design mentorship and education program for students from underrepresented communities, is now accepting applications for its 2026 program. This weeklong intensive offers high school students the chance to dive into the world of theatrical design — no experience required.

Springboard to Design (SB2D) is presented by Design Action and led by Tony Award-winning designers Clint Ramos and David Zinn. Through hands-on workshops, seminars, and access to Broadway and off-Broadway productions, students will explore set, costume, lighting, projection, and sound design under the mentorship of award-winning theatre professionals.

“Springboard to Design is close to my heart because it gives young artists from underrepresented communities the chance to see themselves in this industry,” says Clint Ramos, who also serves as Lincoln Center's Artist-In-Residence. “This program affirms that they have the power to build meaningful, fulfilling careers.”

“Springboard to Design opens the door to possibilities students may never have realized were within reach,” says David Zinn. “Collaborating with award-winning designers and craftspeople, seeing productions, and experiencing the world behind-the-scenes allows students to grow their confidence, their creativity and their sense of community.“

Visit SpringboardtoDesign.com to apply and learn more.

PROGRAM DETAILS

Program Dates: July 19–25, 2026

Location: In 2026, the program will be back in The Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab housed in The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts (NYC)

Cost: FREE — including tuition, housing, and supplies

Eligibility: SB2D was created as an opportunity for underrepresented high school students, including students who have limited or no access to theatre. Current high school seniors graduating in the spring of 2026 are eligible.

Eligible international students are welcome to apply.

Application Opens: September 15, 2025

Application Deadline: December 15, 2025

The application includes:

A few short essays

A brief introduction video

One original piece of artwork

A $25 application fee (waivers available upon request). *This application fee goes directly back into the program and helps keep the experience free for students.

Springboard to Design encourages and mentors high school students from underrepresented populations to explore the process of theatrical collaboration and the many avenues of American Theatre design. Led by renowned members of the contemporary theatre in the heart of NYC, the Springboard to Design curriculum includes workshops, seminars, and access to important work on and off Broadway. Instructors consist of award-winning artists who create a collaborative environment for students, as they explore costume, set, lighting, projection, hair, makeup, and sound design.

Springboard to Design is an initiative by Design Action, an intergenerational coalition of BIPOC and white designers working to end racial inequities in North American theatre. The program was incubated in collaboration with the American Theatre Wing in 2021. In the summer of 2025, Springboard to Design was hosted at The Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab, housed in The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts in the heart of Lincoln Center.

Springboard to Design was recognized by the 2022 and 2023 Anthem Awards as a Bronze Winner for Education, Arts, & Culture - Community Engagement.

