SpotCo Grows its Team With New Hires and Promotions

SpotCo — the advertising agency that created Broadway campaigns for Stereophonic, Hadestown, Hamilton, and Rent— is entering a new chapter. With key promotions, strategic hires, and the return of key talent, Managing Directors Callie Goff and Stephen Sosnowski have assembled a future-focused team built to meet the moment and lead what’s next.



SpotCo’s evolution is marked by several major updates:



● Chris Scherer has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Account Services and Client Strategy. Scherer has led marketing strategies on Broadway for Stereophonic, Hadestown, and Leopoldstadt, while also spearheading campaigns for immersive and cross-disciplinary experiences at Park Avenue Armory and for Luna Luna: Forgotten Fantasy. In his new role, he will oversee SpotCo’s client-facing team while continuing to deliver strategic insight, campaign innovation, and exceptional service across the live entertainment space and into adjacent verticals.



● Anne Gordon has been promoted to Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. A dynamic marketer and extraordinary collaborator, Gordon will lead integrated marketing efforts, drive one-of-a-kind strategic opportunities, and spearhead new business initiatives including, but not limited to the Broadway industry.



● India Haggins takes on the expanded role of Account Director and Head of Audience Growth. A native New Yorker, India brings 20 years of experience from her work at leading cultural institutions. She recently led successful audience development efforts at Roundabout Theatre Company, and Lincoln Center Theater helping to build lasting community partnerships. In her new role, she will continue to champion culturally responsive marketing while guiding clients toward meaningful growth and long-term audience connection.



● Tom Coppola rejoins as Senior Director of Production. A veteran of theatrical advertising, Coppola returns to SpotCo as Director of Production, bringing with him 20 years of excellence and experience in innovative video and photo production.



● Andrew Lowy returns as Senior Director of Sales and Audience Insights. Most recently serving as Director of Ticketing for North America for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Lowy brings his expertise back to the agency, where he will lead sales strategy and audience analysis efforts. His return marks a continued investment in data-informed decision-making and strengthens SpotCo’s commitment to innovative, results-driven marketing.



For nearly three decades, SpotCo has shaped the cultural conversation around live entertainment, bringing campaigns to life for Broadway’s most celebrated productions. Together, these team updates signal a decisive investment in talent, infrastructure, and creative vision for the future.



At the center of this next chapter is Callie Goff, a longtime creative force at the agency known for her keen instinct, collaborative leadership, and ability to translate bold ideas into impactful campaigns. “SpotCo has always been more than a job — it’s a creative home,” said Goff. “We’ve built a team that reflects the best of what this agency has been and what it can be: collaborative, passionate, and deeply invested in the power of live storytelling.”



Stephen Sosnowski, a strategic leader with deep roots in live entertainment and a clear-eyed view of the industry’s future, echoed that commitment. “We want SpotCo to be the kind of culture people come back for,” said Sosnowski. “This team brings together institutional knowledge and fresh perspective—with the drive and imagination to meet a rapidly changing landscape.”



As the theater industry continues to evolve in the wake of the pandemic — with audiences returning more selectively, shows working harder for attention, and campaigns needing to stretch across platforms — SpotCo is adapting with purpose. With fresh talent, focused leadership, and a renewed connection to its creative roots, the agency is poised to help define what’s next for Broadway and the entertainment industry at large.



