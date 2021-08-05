Situation Will Host Virtual Event With Mike Lorenc About the Virus' Impact on Ticket Sales







Today, August 5 at 12pm, Situation will host a virtual event with Mike Lorenc, Head of Industry - Ticketing & Live Events at Google.

As a continuation of the company's recurring series with Google which started all the way back in March 2020, Mike Lorenc, Head of Industry - Ticketing & Live Events at Google, will join in again to discuss findings from a recent Google study measuring the virus' impact on consumer behavior.

Some organizations and brands have already reopened, and this presentation will be relevant to anyone who sells tickets, whether your doors are currently opened or not.

Learn more and register for the event at https://situation.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4QWCVH4ETIio_noPeW6xvw.