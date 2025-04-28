Simon Friend Entertainment Will Rebrand as Melting Pot

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Now in its tenth year, Simon Friend Entertainment, a respected force in theatre production, has announced its official rebrand to Melting Pot, marking a new chapter in its journey. Simon Friend will take forward the business alongside long-standing colleague Hanna Osmolska, both as Directors of the company.

The new brand identity reflects the company's evolution and commitment to developing and presenting stories that resonate across generations, whilst acknowledging the wealth of theatrical talent that contributes to the success of every production. The name Melting Pot points towards a continued commitment to the creation of spaces where ideas and voices come together to manifest compelling work, showcased globally.

As Simon Friend Entertainment, Friend and Osmolska (who joined the company in 2017) have earned a reputation for producing bold, high-quality work, including the West End, Broadway and international hit, Life of Pi which won five Olivier Awards and three Tony Awards and the double Academy and BAFTA Award-winning film, The Father starring Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman. Friend has been named in The Stage 100 most influential people in British theatre.

Melting Pot is currently producing two companies of Life of Pi – one across the US and one in China – and extensive UK tours of Ghost Stories, followed by a West End season, and The Girl on the Train. Later this year Life of Pi opens in Seoul, the company's blockbuster Dolly Parton musical Here You Come Again tours Australia, Paranormal Activity runs in four major producing theatres across the US followed by West End and New York, and Inspector Morse tours the UK. This year over 250 actors, stage managers and technicians will be employed on their shows across over 150 performance weeks and gross ticket sales of over £60m. Tomorrow the company announces a major production in their new name, followed by another next month, in addition to a large slate comprising some of the country's most established artists alongside emerging talent, working on adaptations of well-known IP as well as entirely new ideas.

Simon Friend and Hanna Osmolska, Co-Directors of Melting Pot say, “Since the company's first production in November 2015 we're proud to say that (18 months of Covid aside) SFE hasn't had a single week without at least one show we've produced and general managed, and often there's several. However, the company's output – 38 productions since our inception – is a collective effort, and with a large slate in front of us, working with dozens of artists, as of today the business will be rebranded Melting Pot. The name acknowledges that, as the saying goes, it takes a village to make a show, and each one is the result of many creative efforts.”

In December 2024, Friend and Osmolska, alongside Steven Greenhalgh launched the theatrical licencing agency, Theatre Global, which represents a variety of professional and amateur rights in titles such as Lolita Chakrabarti's Olivier Award winning adaptation of Life of Pi, Deborah Moggach's The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and the Drop The Dead Donkey play, by Andy Hamilton and Guy Jenkin.

About Melting Pot

Melting Pot is an independent theatre and film production company. We develop, produce and manage all our own productions, which have won Academy Awards, Tony Awards, BAFTAs, and Olivier Awards. Simon Friend founded the company in 2015 (as Simon Friend Entertainment Ltd) and has been named in The Stage 100 most influential people in British theatre, and was joined by Hanna Osmolska in 2017.

West End and London credits include: Ghost Stories (Peacock), Second Best (Riverside Studios); The Real Thing (The Old Vic); The Crown Jewels (Garrick Theatre); Life of Pi (Wyndham's Theatre); Bad Jews (Arts Theatre); The Girl on the Train (Duke of York's Theatre); The Starry Messenger (Wyndham's Theatre); Admissions (Trafalgar Studios); The Height of the Storm (Wyndham's Theatre); The Philanthropist (Trafalgar Studios); Million Dollar Quartet (Royal Festival Hall); The Father (Wyndham's Theatre and Duke of York's Theatre); Bad Jews (Arts Theatre, again!); Speed-the-Plow (Playhouse Theatre); Relative Values (Harold Pinter Theatre) and Fences (Duchess Theatre).

UK tour and regional credits include: The Girl on the Train; Ghost Stories; Paranormal Activity, Here You Come Again; Drop the Dead Donkey; Life of Pi; Minority Report, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel; The Da Vinci Code; Dial M for Murder; Dr Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas; The Entertainer; The Girl on the Train; The Messiah; Titanic the Musical; Around the World in 80 Days; The Wipers Times and Trial by Laughter.

US credits include: Paranormal Activity (Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, Center Theater Group, Shakespeare Theatre Company and American Conservatory Theatre), Life of Pi (Broadway, Schoenfeld Theatre and US Tour); The Height of the Storm (Broadway, Samuel J. Friedman Theatre); The Closet starring Matthew Broderick (Williamstown Theatre Festival) and Around the World in 80 Days (US tour).

International credits include: Life of Pi (Toronto, Abu Dhabi, Mumbai, China Tour), Million Dollar Quartet (New Zealand and India) and Titanic - the Musical (Germany).

Film & Television: The Father, starring Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman (winner of 2 Academy Awards & 2 BAFTAs), and The Grinch Musical (NBC & Sky).

Comments

Win Two Tickets to The Great Gatsby





