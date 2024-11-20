Shane Todd Will Release MUMMY on YouTube

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedian, actor and podcaster Shane Todd will release his first ever YouTube special with his smash hit sell out show ‘Mummy’ which launches on Friday 22nd November via YouTube. Tune in here.

Shane has recently concluded his biggest tour to date with his brand-new show Full House which took in dates around the country. The announcement of his special cements Shane as a powerhouse on the comedy circuit.

Mummy will give audiences an insight into Shane's life as a father of two boys, and as a son himself - offering his trademark observational storytelling with a sassy bite. The host of the Tea with Me podcast has previously toured the world opening for Kevin Hart (22 times, yes, 22 whole times) and took in a record-breaking run of 16 shows at the Grand Opera House. Northern Ireland’s (self-titled) ‘Prince of Comedy’ is presenting his 10th show online for audiences across the globe.

On announcing his special Shane Todd said: "This tour took me to so many great cities and countries but filming it in my home club in Belfast felt like a perfect fit. The goal is to make you think you're sitting in the audience.”

With over 550,000 followers across social media and over 21 million views on YouTube he has a strong fanbase and dedicated audience. Shane has opened for the likes of Bill Burr and Kevin Hart making him one of comedy's most promising and successful performers.

