Samuel H. Levine, Owen Campbell and More to Star in THE MINOTAUR Industry Reading

Grove House Productions will present a private, invitation-only industry reading of The Minotaur, a new play by emerging playwright Nolan Phillips. Directed by Conor Bagley, the reading will take place on Friday, April 18, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage.

Set in the early days of psychoanalysis, The Minotaur follows the complex relationship between Morris Jones, a wealthy psychopath, and an ambitious young psychologist determined to cure him by helping him fall in love. Their unconventional therapeutic relationship is tested when Morris is reintroduced to Rachel, his ex-girlfriend whom he has terrorized with obsessive love—who also bears an uncanny resemblance to his mother. This darkly comic exploration delves into the intersections of love, obsession, and psychological manipulation.

The reading of The Minotaur features a dynamic cast including: Samuel H. Levine (The Inheritance), Owen Campbell (Hangmen), Chloë Kerwin (Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and Raffi Barsoumian (Translations), Tim Martin (Broad City), and Laila Robins (Homeland).

About the Creative Team

Nolan Phillips (Playwright) is a playwright and musician originally from Lexington, Kentucky. His play Mount Venus was featured at the Nantucket Emerging Artists Theatre Lab, and he is the lead singer of the country music band Highway Advisory. He has a B.A. from Yale and lives in New York City.

Conor Bagley (Director) is a New York-based director. Off-Broadway credits include Two by Friel (Lovers: Winners & The Yalta Game, NY Premiere) and The Smuggler (Irish Rep). Regional: Not Ready for Prime Time (Westchester, Miami; BroadwayWorld Award, Best Direction of a Play), The Adult in the Room (Victory Gardens, Chicago), and An Iliad (Atlas, DC). Associate Directing: Translations (Lortel Award, dir. Doug Hughes), Juno and the Paycock (dir. Neil Pepe), The Home Place (dir. Charlotte Moore, Irish Rep), and Donegal (dir. Conall Morrison, Abbey Theatre). He has directed readings and workshops with playwrights including Marina Carr, Larry Kirwan, and Vanessa Garcia. As a producer, his credits include The Inheritance (Tony Award, Best Play) and Once on This Island (Tony Award, Best Musical Revival). A Manhattan Theatre Club Directing Fellow and 24 Hour Plays: Nationals alum, he serves on the Board of Irish American Writers & Artists and has received honors including Irish Echo’s 40 Under 40 and Yale’s V. Browne Irish Award.

