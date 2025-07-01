SEAVIEW Names Valerie Britten as New Head of Capital Partnerships

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Valerie Novakoff Britten has joined Seaview in a newly formed role, Head of Capital Partnerships. With this substantial addition to its team, Seaview will redouble its efforts to innovate and transform the way investor relations and recruitment are handled on Broadway, as well as diversify and expand the company’s network and sources of capital.



“We are so lucky to have Valerie Britten’s unicorn-esque experience within the team at Seaview that seamlessly fuses the worlds of both private banking and live entertainment. We know with Val’s leadership, we will transform the way that we work with our investment and producing partners on Broadway and across all of our entertainment properties. I had the pleasure of coming up with Val in this business and cannot wait for our next chapter together at Seaview,” remarked Seaview CEO Greg Nobile.



Valerie Britten shared, “I am thrilled to be joining Greg Nobile and the extraordinary team at Seaview. Seaview has already established itself as one of the most exciting and prolific producing offices in entertainment. With the launch of Studio Seaview, a new comedy series at Lincoln Center, and a growing slate of Broadway, Off-Broadway, and screen projects, this is a unique moment of creative and commercial momentum. I look forward to working closely with both new and existing capital partners in support of Seaview’s bold, ambitious, artist-driven work.”



About Valerie Novakoff Britten

In her role as Head of Capital Partnerships, Valerie Novakoff Britten leads capital strategy and partnership engagement across Seaview’s entire slate of projects.

Prior to joining Seaview, Valerie was a Banker at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, where she advised ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families—including Fortune 500 executives, private equity principals, and Tony Award winners—on capital markets strategy, complex credit structures, and estate planning. She was recognized for driving significant business growth on the bank’s top-performing team.



Valerie is the Founder of the Broadway Women’s Fund, the first impact investment fund on Broadway, and served as Executive Director of Open Stage Project, a nonprofit that empowers high school girls to pursue backstage careers. Her annual Women to Watch on Broadway list has significantly contributed to the industry’s gender equity efforts.



A recognized thought leader, she frequently speaks on industry panels and is featured in the books Theatre Work: Reimagining the Labor of Theatrical Production by Brídín Clements Cotton and Natalie Robin, and Jump In by Kristina Montague. Her research on gender parity on Broadway has been published in The New York Times and Fast Company.



Valerie began her career as the Finance Assistant on Wicked, and has held roles at 321 Theatrical Management, Davenport Theatrical, and The Drama League. She was the Associate Producer of the Tony Award–winning revival of Once on This Island, and has produced events at Highline Ballroom, 54 Below, and Soho House.

Valerie holds a B.A. in Dramatic Literature and Producing from New York University. She lives in New York City with her husband, Matt, and their ten-month-old daughter, Alice.



