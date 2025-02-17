Ryan Silverman and Jared Zirilli Will Star in Industry Reading of New Musical TESLA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The York Theatre will present developmental industry readings of the new musical Tesla February 20â€“21 at Open Jar Studios.Â

Ryan Silverman (The Phantom of the Opera, A Sign of the Times) will lead the cast as Nikola Tesla, the mystic-genius-inventor who battled Thomas Edison to try to give the world electricity. Jared Zirilli (Wu Tang: An American Saga, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) will play Thomas Edison.Â

Directed by John Znidarsic, the cast will also include Jenny Lee Stern (Forbidden Broadway) as Sarah Bernhardt, Jason SweetTooth Williams (Be More Chill) as George Westinghouse, and Lincoln Ginsberg as Joseph Szigeti with Martin Vincent Bonventre, Devin Cortez, Michael Crowley, Melanie Ervin, Livvie Hirshfield, T.J. Newton, Laurel Sharakan, and Megan Turner.Â

Tesla has a book, lyrics, and music by Robert Lindsey-Nassif, a story by Cavan Hallman, and music direction by Matthew R. Meckes. The sound design is by Gerard Estella. The stage manager is Caskey Hunsader.Â

The presentations are part of The York Theatre's Developmental Reading Series. For industry inquires, emailÂ boxoffice@yorktheatre.org.

