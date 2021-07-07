Ruben Santiago-Hudson and Sonia Sanchez Join 35th Annual Black Theatre Network Conference







Today, the Black Theatre Network, the nation's premier organization dedicated to the exploration and preservation of the theatrical visions of the African Diaspora, announced "Access Granted: About Us, By Us, For Us, Near Us," the theme of its 35th annual conference.*

Scheduled July 28 through August 1, 2021, the virtual gathering of artists, scholars, educators, students, and theatre lovers will feature an eclectic mix of panels, conversations, and performances. Additionally, the conference will present its yearly Student Quest design and scholarship competitions as well as launch its first-ever Student Quest monologue contest. The conference is free by joining BTN.

The conference registration and schedule are available at www.blacktheatrenetwork.org.

"In 1926, W.E.B Du Bois defined Negro theatre as having four pillars. To be Negro theatre it must be; about us, by us, for us, and near us," BTN Vice-President and Conference Planner K. Zaheerah Sultan said. "In celebration of Dr. Du Bois, the goal of the conference is to provide access to resources that empower educators, practitioners, administrators, students, and future leaders to better tell our stories through Black Theatre. We call on all those interested in the preservation, production, and promotion of Black Theatre to join us for this transformational event."

BTN marquee events evocative of the conference theme include a keynote address by actor, director, writer, and Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson; a conversation with, and a celebration of Black Arts Movement luminary and iconic poet/playwright Sonia Sanchez featuring performances by spoken word artists Mahogany Browne, Mo Beasley, and Lauren Whitehead; a BTN awards ceremony that honors those who uplift Black Theater including Larry Leon Hamlin Legacy Award** winner Lawrence Evans; a panel consisting of theatre-makers of the African Diaspora from the United States and abroad, and a special broadcast of "Backstage Stories" highlighting the unprecedented arrival of seven plays on Broadway by Black writers in the fall of 2021 (Guests TBA). Produced and hosted by BTN Board member Marcia Pendelton, "Backstage Stories" is heard Thursdays at 9 pm on WBAI 99.5 FM, streaming at WBAI.org.

"BTN is thrilled about our 35th annual conference 'Access Granted: About Us, By Us, For Us, Near Us,'" BTN President Chris Berry said. "BTN hopes to provide a platform to celebrate the rich legacy and history of Black Theatre while imagining what the future of the field can be. It is our hope that all will join the dialogue to celebrate and dream."

For more information about the Black Theatre Network's 35th Annual Conference, "Access Granted: About Us, By Us, For Us, Near Us," and about BTN programs and services visit www.blacktheatrenetwork.org.