Roundabout Reveals Groundbreaking Comprehensive Betterment of Todd Haimes Theatre

Roundabout Theatre Company has revealed the groundbreaking for the comprehensive betterment of the Todd Haimes Theatre (formerly the American Airlines Theatre), continuing to fulfill the priorities of the 42nd Street Redevelopment Project.



The project will significantly enhance the theatergoing/Broadway experience for artists and patrons, expanding accessible seating and assisted listening technology, upgrading the digital marquee system, renovating all restrooms and dressing rooms, modernizing the elevators, restoring the theatre’s historic interior and upgrading critical building systems (i.e. HVAC, fire and life safety, plumbing, and electrical) to optimize safety and energy efficiency. The theatre’s 5th Floor will be revamped into a flex-use space to support artistic, education and community engagement programs. It will be used for rehearsals, readings and workshops, Hidden Career Path Days, Community Nights and much more.



Roundabout is deeply appreciative of its partners in government for allocating $13.9 million to support this project, including: $10.9 million from the City of New York through the Department of Cultural Affairs, City Council, and the Manhattan Borough President’s Office; and $3 million from the State of New York through Empire State Development, the New York State Council on the Arts, and State Senator Liz Krueger and Assemblymember Tony Simone (administered through DASNY).



Scott Ellis, Interim Artistic Director for Roundabout Theatre Company said: “I am so proud to honor Todd Haimes, Roundabout’s Artistic Director and CEO of 40 years and my dear friend. Todd’s vision transformed a dilapidated theatre into the Broadway gem that now bears his name. This revitalization will give artists and audiences a welcoming and fully accessible home on Broadway. We are deeply grateful to our partners in the City and State, who recognize the importance of theatre to New York City’s culture and identity, and who have championed Roundabout’s stewardship of the Haimes since the very beginning. With their renewed support, the Todd Haimes Theatre will continue its essential role as a hub for artistically excellent theatre for all New Yorkers in the heart of Times Square.”



Roundabout Theatre Company, founded in 1965, celebrates the power of theatre by spotlighting classics from the past, cultivating new works of the present, and educating minds for the future. A not-for-profit company, Roundabout fulfills that mission by producing familiar and lesser-known plays and musicals; discovering and supporting talented playwrights; reducing the barriers that can inhibit theatergoing; collaborating with a diverse team of artists; building educational experiences; and archiving over five decades of production history.



Roundabout Theatre Company presents a variety of plays and musicals on its five stages: Broadway’s Todd Haimes Theatre, Studio 54 and Stephen Sondheim Theatre, and Off-Broadway’s Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre, which houses the Laura Pels Theatre and Black Box Theatre.



Over 30 years ago, then-Artistic Director Todd Haimes oversaw Roundabout’s transition to Broadway as a nonprofit. The Todd Haimes Theatre is emblematic of that pivotal move for the institution.



As part of the 42nd Street Redevelopment Project, Roundabout was tapped to restore the Selwyn Theatre (originally built 1918) that was dilapidated. Todd had the vision to cut the seat count to accommodate larger seats with more leg space, prioritizing 21st century patron comfort. The $26M renovation from 1997-2000 preserved the neo-classical style and added two additional floors atop the theatre to support Roundabout’s nonprofit mission-driven programs, like Education at Roundabout.



It reopened as the American Airlines Theatre in 2000. Following Todd’s unexpected passing in 2023 after a longtime battle with cancer, Roundabout officially renamed the theatre in his honor in the winter of 2024, and it remains the organization’s flagship home on Broadway for refreshing revivals and dynamic new plays.







