Rashidra Scott, Alysha Umphress and More to Star in DARK LADY Industry Presentations

Executive Producer, Davenport Theatrical Enterprises, will present two private, by-invitation-only industry presentations of the new, Off-Broadwayâ€“bound jukebox musical Dark Lady, directed and choreographed by Sara Edwards, written by Mike Sheedy, with music by the Grammy Award-winning artist Cher, taking place this Friday, June 20.

This reading will star Rashidra Scott (Sunset Blvd., Company), Alysha Umphress (On the Town, Bring It On: The Musical), Jasmine Forsberg (Six, Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends), Colin Bradbury (BOOP! The Musical, Funny Girl), Davis Wayne (The Outsiders, Back to the Future), Brandon Burks (Gypsy), DeMarius R. Copes (Elf, Some Like It Hot), Jacob Dickey (Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends, Aladdin), Ninako Donville (Pirates! The Penzance Musical, A Beautiful Noise), Chavon Hampton, Amanda LaMotte (Once Upon a Mattress, The Music Man), Tatiana Lofton (Pirates! The Penzance Musical, A Beautiful Noise), Kristen Piro (Spamalot, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Julio Rey (Lempicka, Bad Cinderella), Kirsten Scott (Suffs, Jersey Boys), and Scarlett Walker (Carousel).

Set against the untamed backdrop of the early 1900s American South, Queen is a young gypsy who travels in a wagon train with her fortune-teller mother, her preacher father, and her two best friends â€“ a free-spirited blonde and a fiery, fiddle-playing redhead. After receiving an ominous and foreboding fortune of events to come, Queen is forced to make a devastating decision that alters the course of her future. But in the ruins of heartbreak, she discovers a love so fierce it just might mend her shattered soul â€“ and awaken a joy she thought was gone forever. Fueled by the electrifying hits of pop icon Cher, Dark Lady is a bold, heart-pounding new musical about destiny, devotion, and the unstoppable fire of a woman determined to reclaim her story â€“ no matter the cost.

Dark Lady is executive produced by Davenport Theatrical Enterprises, with general management by Evan Bernardin Productions. Orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision are by Sonny Paladino; company management by Arysbells Figueredo; casting by Geoff Josselson Casting; sound design by Mike Tracey; and stage management by Danny Maly with Julia Bregy as Assistant Stage Manager.Â

