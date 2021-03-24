Randy Buck Steps Down As Troika CEO







After a 21 year tenure, Randy Buck has announced that he will be stepping down from his role as CEO. Buck sites health issues as the reason for his departure.

He said in a press release, "Due to a recent health diagnosis that requires my full and immediate attention, I have elected to step down. The amazing TROIKA staff, led by Angela Rowles, has matters well in hand as the industry finds its feet again."

Despite his departure, Buck is planning to continue his work, helping to establish a global theatre market and exploring revenue strategy for interactive and immersive productions, independently

The company's chief operating officer, Angela Rowles, will take over Buck's role effective immediately.

Troika is one of the major touring producers of Broadway shows. Its 2021-2022 North American touring productions include My Fair Lady, Escape to Margaritaville, and Tootsie.