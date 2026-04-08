REDRUM: THE SHINING Musical Parody Releases Studio Cast Album, Opens for Licensing

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The original studio cast album for Redrum: The Unauthorized Musical Parody of “The Shining” is now streaming on all major platforms, marking the first complete recording of the show as the stage musical officially opens for licensing.

What began as a short film has evolved over more than a decade into a fully realized stage musical. Inspired by The Shining, Redrum turns the Torrance family's stay at the Overlook Hotel into a wildly theatrical descent into supernatural chaos, this time with music. The show blends dark comedy, high-energy music, and unapologetic absurdity, featuring original songs like “Gimme The Bat,” “Shinin',” and “He's The Little Boy Who Lives In My Mouth.”

The album features a cast of Broadway and stage performers, including Natalie Charlé Ellis (Death Becomes Her) as Wendy; Remy Zaken (Spring Awakening) as Danny; Andre Ward (Moulin Rouge!) as Dick; Aaron Phillips (Disney In Concert) as Jack; Mark Price (The Rocky Horror Picture Show) as Tony; Max Roll (Good Night, Oscar) as Delbert and Ullman; Connor J. Marsh (The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show) as Lloyd and Watson; Allie Re (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and Sydney Constance Shepherd (The Wanderer) as the Grady Sisters; with the Voice of the Overlook as itself.

Redrum features book, lyrics, and direction by Joe Lovero, with music and orchestrations by Jon Hugo Ungar.

For more information, licensing inquiries, or to listen to the album, visit redrummusical.com.

ABOUT REDRUM

Redrum: The Unauthorized Musical Parody of “The Shining” transforms one of popular culture's most iconic horror films into a darkly comic pop-rock parody. Blending affectionate homage with sharp comic invention, the show is built for theater fans, horror audiences, and cult comedy lovers alike.

Disclaimer: Redrum: The Unauthorized Musical Parody of “The Shining” is a parody. It is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or connected to any major motion picture studio, estate, hedge maze, or haunted hospitality property.





