Joshua Turchin, Michael Park, And Gianna Harris To Lead SWASHBUCKLERS Industry Reading

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An invitation-only industry reading of the new original musical Swashbucklers will be presented on April 9 in New York City. The production features a book, music, and lyrics by Joshua Turchin, with direction by Marina Montesanti and music direction by Michael Orland (American Idol).

Swashbucklers (formerly Ghost Ship the Musical) is set during the golden age of piracy in late 1600s New Jersey. The story follows Jonathan and his mother as they face extreme poverty and government pressure. Desperate for a better life, Jonathan joins a group of privateers, only to discover that the "free sea" is often more unforgiving than the world he left behind.

The reading stars Joshua Turchin (Forbidden Broadway, The Little Mermaid at the Hollywood Bowl) as Jonathan, alongside Emmy winner Michael Park (Stranger Things, Redwood) as Edric, Gianna Harris (& Juliet, Hells Kitchen) as Theo, Hannah Elless (Bright Star) as Betsy, and Jelani Remy (Back to the Future, The Lion King) as Aldwin. The cast is rounded out by Rick Negron (Buena Vista Social Club), Gabriella Pizzolo (Matilda, Fun Home), Michael Thatcher (Wicked), Jenny Mollet (Ragtime), Jamie Martin Mann (Stranger Things: The First Shadow), and L.R. Davidson (Dogman The Musical). Ritchard Druther serves as the stage manager.





