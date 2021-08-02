Producer Jamie Clark and Actor James Gaddas Join Forces To Create Gaddas & Clark Productions







Theatre producer Jamie Clark and acclaimed actor James Gaddas are joining forces to create Gaddas & Clark Productions. Gaddas & Clark will later this month announce their first project, with UK tour dates already confirmed for Spring 2022.

In a 23-year career, Jamie Clark has produced/co-produced/associate produced over 25 shows. He is also a well regarded General Manager by other industry-leading producers, and is one of the leading UK tour bookers, enjoying long friendships and relationships with theatres up and down the country. During his time working with Bill Kenwright and Adam Spiegel, he worked on many world-famous productions - 'Blood Brothers', 'The Mousetrap', 'Motown The Musical', 'A Few Good Men' (starring Rob Lowe), 'The Night Of The Iguana' (starring Woody Harrelson) and 'Hayfever' (starring Judi Dench). His own productions include 'Harvey' (James Dreyfus, Maureen Lipman) at The Theatre Royal Haymarket, 'Fings Ain't Wot They Used T'Be' (Directed by Terry Johnson, starring Jessie Wallace and Gary Kemp) at Theatre Royal, Stratford East and in 2018, he co-produced 'Pieces Of String' with Colchester's Mercury Theatre, which was nominated as Best New Musical at the UK

Theatre Awards.

James Gaddas is well known as an actor, most notably for playing Governor Neil Grayling in 'Bad Girls' (ITV), Vinny Sorrell in 'Coronation Street' (ITV), four years as Dr Robert Nevin in 'Medics' (ITV) D.I. Latham in 'Class Act' (ITV) and in 2020, he joined the cast of the Channel 4 soap opera 'Hollyoaks' as Cormac Ranger. On stage he was Bill Anderson in 'Mamma Mia!' (West End), Jackie Elliot in 'Billy Elliot' (West End) John in 'The Girls' (West End), and starred in 'Art' (West End) 'A Passionate Woman' (West End), 'Spamalot', 'This House', 'The Messiah', among many others. As an improviser, he appeared many times at The Comedy Store in London, and he has been a regular current affairs panellist on Radio 5 Live.

Gaddas & Clark will initially produce small, power-packed productions based on classic books, finding new ways to tell these well-known stories with fresh interpretations and unexpected twists. They are already collaborating with industry-leading figures to develop this work.

James and Jamie are excited to partner together, cementing a personal friendship, and they cannot wait to create excellent, intriguing work for the touring circuit and London audiences.

For more info check out their new company website:

www.gaddasandclark.com