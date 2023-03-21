Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Podcast Exclusive: Jordan Fisher Talks SWEENEY TODD & More on The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales

Jordan talks about what's different about this production of Sweeney this time and their take on the piece, and more.

Mar. 21, 2023  


Listen to Jordan Fisher on the latest episode of The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales below!

Jordan Fisher is an actor, singer, songwriter, producer, and gamer who has done numerous projects in the TV, movie, theatre, and gaming industry. He can be seen in Netflix's "Work It" and "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" sequel, The CW's "The Flash", and most recently, Netflix's "Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between" and HBO's "Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Underground Rock Experience". Apart from acting, he's an avid gamer and has commentated for the 2019 Fortnite World Cup. Jordan was also the first Black actor to portray the title character of Evan in "Dear Evan Hansen" and Mark in the Emmy-nominated "Rent: Live". He was also named a breakout star by MTV and People Magazine for Fox's Emmy-winning broadcast "Grease Live!" and won ABC's 25th season of Dancing with the Stars. He collaborated with Lin-Manuel Miranda wherein he performed a duet with him for Disney's "Moana" soundtrack and joined the cast of the Tony Award-winning musical, "Hamilton". Jordan is part of the upcoming production of "Sweeney Todd" on Broadway on March 26, 2023, and you can also catch him streaming on Twitch.

Jordan Fisher is currently starring in the upcoming production of "Sweeney Todd" on Broadway. Being drawn to art and performing from a young age, it's no surprise that he ended up in the industry. Apart from performing, the actor shares his love for gaming and what it's like to be a professional eSports athlete, including his day-to-day work in the gaming space. Jordan talks about what's different about this production of Sweeney this time and their take on the piece, which will look, feel and sound familiar but bigger and larger at the same time-the most realistic telling of the story, if you will.

What is The Theatre Podcast?

A weekly release of intimate, personal conversations with theatre's biggest talents showcasing what makes them human. Featuring stars of the stage and the producers, stage managers, directors, press and marketing agents, theatre owners and other creatives of this industry. Hosted by Alan Seales. Music by Jukebox the Ghost.





