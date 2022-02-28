Photos: See Christy Altomare, Nikki Snelson & More at MTCA 2022
The anticipated opportunity to take stage in live performance once again delivered an electric weekend of music, dance, and community.
On February 11th, students from schools across the country returned to Orange County, California, to celebrate the magic of live theatre in the 2022 Musical Theatre Competitions of America (MTCA).
Check out photos below!
MTCA 2022 Broadway Panel
MTCA 2022 Awards Ceremony
Christy Altomare & Nikki Snelson with MTCA Team Chase Thomas, Lisa Fry, Pia Patrick, Joe Abraham, Christine Abraham
MTCA Award Winners
MTCA Open Call
MTCA Open Call Audition with John Vaughn, Dean of Fine Arts Citrus College
MTCA Open Call Vocal Auditions
Christy Altomare working with MTCA 2022 Students