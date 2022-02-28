Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: See Christy Altomare, Nikki Snelson & More at MTCA 2022

The anticipated opportunity to take stage in live performance once again delivered an electric weekend of music, dance, and community.

On February 11th, students from schools across the country returned to Orange County, California, to celebrate the magic of live theatre in the 2022 Musical Theatre Competitions of America (MTCA).

The anticipated opportunity to take stage in live performance once again delivered an electric weekend of music, dance, and community, as students shared their joy to be back on stage doing what they love together.


Registration NOW open for MTCA National Showcase July 8- 10,2021.

MTCA 2022 Broadway Panel

MTCA 2022 Broadway Panel

MTCA 2022 Awards Ceremony

Christy Altomare & Nikki Snelson with MTCA Team Chase Thomas, Lisa Fry, Pia Patrick, Joe Abraham, Christine Abraham

MTCA Award Winners

MTCA Open Call

MTCA Open Call Audition with John Vaughn, Dean of Fine Arts Citrus College

MTCA Open Call Vocal Auditions

Christy Altomare working with MTCA 2022 Students



