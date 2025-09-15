OH L'AMOUR - THE ERASURE MUSICAL in Development With Tanninger Entertainment

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tanninger Entertainment will develop Oh l’amour – The Erasure Musical, a bold new theatrical work featuring music and lyrics of the iconic British synth-pop band duo Vince Clarke and Andy Bell of Erasure. The production is being developed in partnership with Sony Music Publishing.

With a book by Paul Lavoie and creative consultation by Tony Award-winning producer Nick Demos, Oh l’amour follows Sam, a wide-eyed college student who leaves the safety of home to pursue his dreams amidst the chaotic promise of 1987 San Francisco. In a city pulsing with desire, romance and heartbreak, Erasure’s electrifying, nightclub-inspired catalog surges alongside Sam’s journey of self-discovery and survival among an ever-expanding family of choice—at a time when love itself was an act of defiance. The story unfolds through a continuous mix of Erasure’s chart-topping hits—including A Little Respect, Always, Chains of Love,and the title song, Oh l’amour, published by Sony Music Publishing.

"I have been staggered by Paul Lavoie’s tenacity, force of will and dogged determination which is exactly what a production of this caliber requires, and I am thrilled that Tanninger Entertainment has had the foresight and courage to invest in his vision. This is not a jukebox musical. The way the story intertwines with such sensitivity and power is like experiencing a living tapestry of song, sound and vision, and I cannot wait to see it on stage. I am thrilled to be working with Tanninger Entertainment on Oh l’amour - The Erasure Musical, and I'm very much looking forward to working with them to bring the show to the stage.” — Andy Bell, Erasure

A developmental workshop is slated for December 2025 in partnership with the University of Oklahoma’s Weitzenhoffer School of Musical Theatre. The development creative team includes Brooklyn-based director & writer Hunter Bird (Masquerade associate/resident director, The Pansy Craze, Bronco Billy: The Musical ) and music supervisor, Grammy Award winning producer (2015), Tony and Emmy nominated composer/orchestrator, Dominic Fallacaro (& Juliet co-orchestrator/music director). A date for the industry workshop presentation will be announced soon, as the production targets first-class commercial launch on Broadway & internationally.







