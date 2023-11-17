Nominations Are Now Accepted For SDCF's 2024 Barbara Whitman Award







Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation (SDCF), the not-for-profit foundation of Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC), announced today that nominations for the 2024 Barbara Whitman Award are now being accepted through December 13, 2023. The Barbara Whitman Award was founded in 2021 and includes an unrestricted grant of $10,000. The Award is presented annually to a woman, trans, or non-binary director who has developed a clear and distinctive artistic voice and demonstrated unique vision in their theatrical work.

This Award seeks to elevate the artist's presence in the larger theatrical community and was inspired by The Next Stage report, On the Edge: The Lives and Livelihoods of Stage Directors and Choreographers published in October 2020. The report revealed a sobering picture of urgent financial insecurities for women and people of color, who often lack both the financial security and creative opportunities they need to stay in the profession. The study concludes by looking forward to the future, and making recommendations as to how industry, philanthropic, and civic leaders could use the quantitative and qualitative data in the study to further the careers of directors and choreographers-and thereby the field. One such recommendation was to fund an award, providing financial support and offering visibility and recognition.

In a statement, SDCF's Director Dani Barlow shared, “Barbara's continued recognition of the needs of early career directors, particularly of those from underrepresented communities in our industry, is an incredible demonstration of leadership. We are grateful that she has continued to partner with SDCF at such an important time in our field.”

The Barbara Whitman Award winner will be chosen by panel of industry professionals. Nominees for the Award must have directed at least three productions outside an academic environment but is not yet working on LORT D stages or above or beyond the 99-seat theatre spaces in New York City. Both SDC Members and non-members are eligible. Nominees must reside full-time in the United States and must be nominated by a theatre industry professional. The Nominee should not have an ongoing affiliation/position with a major theatrical organization (e.g. resident artist, associate, director-in-residence) and cannot be in college or graduate school or have plans to attend either in the next year. There is no age requirement. Nominations for BIPOC directors are strongly encouraged.

Nominations will be accepted through 11:59 PM EST on Monday December 13, 2023. Late nominations and self-nominations will not be accepted. A short nomination form and detailed guidelines are available through the SDCF website at https://sdcfoundation.org/the-barbara-whitman-award/





