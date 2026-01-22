New York Theatre Barn Opens 19th Season Of New Works Series With 90 SECONDS And THE ONLY WAY OUT

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New York Theatre Barn will open the 19th season of its New Works Series on Monday, February 23, 2026, with excerpts from the original musicals 90 SECONDS and THE ONLY WAY OUT, followed by a discussion with the creative teams.

The presentation will take place at 7 p.m. at the Five Angels Theater in Manhattan and will also be available via live stream.

90 SECONDS is rooted in the aftermath of the 2001 Gujarat earthquake in India and examines how a brief moment can alter lives permanently. The musical focuses on survival, human connection, and resilience in the wake of disaster. The work was developed through an international collaboration by writers Einstina Sneha and Obe Vermeulen, who came together across borders to tell the story.

THE ONLY WAY OUT is inspired by the life of George Thatcher, who was wrongfully convicted and sentenced to death in England in 1963 before serving 18 years of a life sentence. The musical explores themes of injustice, endurance, and freedom and features book, music, and lyrics by Déa Thatcher, Thatcher’s granddaughter.

The New Works Series is a core program of New York Theatre Barn, supporting the development of new musicals through public presentations and artist conversations.





