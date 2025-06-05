New Light Theater Project Awards Literary Prize to Nina Kissinger's THIS IS GOVERNMENT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It's summer in Washington, DC and three congressional interns are fielding constituent calls before yet another workplace lockdown begins. While everyone outside investigates a suspicious red Camry, they find themselves stuck in the one place no one has ever wanted to work overtime: the US government. As their patience and snack supply runs out, they follow clues and evidence to get to the bottom of how this situation unfolded and why. A new comedy with heart, THIS IS GOVERNMENT grapples with the real-time consequences of political disarray.

“Nina has beautifully crafted four quirky, endearing and idealistic characters and takes them on a claustrophobic, humorously revealing journey exploring how to be human during political chaos,” says Artistic Director Sarah Norris. “This play also gives a refreshing perspective on what it means to be in civil service.”

New Light will co-produce the world premiere of THIS IS GOVERNMENT in partnership with Pendragon Theatre at 59E59 Theaters later this summer. Tickets are on sale now.

New Light New Voices is committed to uplifting NYC writers who have never had a NYC production. Using an ensemble-based approach to producing new work, the program strives to foster writers through an ensemble-driven practice of creating a brave space for open communication and development. Past winners include Ray Yamanouchi’s THE AMERICAN TRADITION (“has a rambunctious punk-rock energy that’s all too rare on our increasingly sanitized stages'' (The New Yorker), Dan Giles’ BREEDERS (TimeOut NY Critics’ Pick), Erin E. Adams’ INK’DWELL, Andrew Rincón’s I WANNA F*CK LIKE ROMEO AND JULIET, Ahsan Ali and Lisa Jill Anderson’s FRIENDS WITH AMENITIES, Paula B Stanic’s TRACKS, and Anne Adams’ STRANGE COUNTRY.

The New Light New Voices Winner was chosen by a committee of New Light Theater Project Resident Artists, with the panel excited by the ‘West Wing Meets Gen Z’ style of the script, its comedic rhythms and relevance of speaking to audiences of all generations and backgrounds.

Nina Kissinger is a playwright based in Brooklyn. Her work has been developed/produced by the B Street Theatre, Soho Playhouse, Valdez Theatre Conference, The Tank, T. Schreiber Studio & Theatre, Shake Rag Alley Center for the Arts, Barons Court Theatre, National High School Institute, and more. She is the winner of the 2025 Stanley Drama Award and has twice been named a Semi-Finalist for the O’Neill National Playwrights Conference. Nina is a member of the 2024-2025 BMI Musical Theatre Bookwriting Workshop, 2024-2025 Purple Light Productions Artist Palette Cohort, and a graduate of Northwestern University. ninakissinger.com

New Light Theater Project is an ensemble-driven theater company that strives to support independent and emerging artists by providing and promoting growth opportunities through exposure to New York City audiences. Since 2013, New Light has mounted over 50 productions which have received critical praise including two Drama Desk nominations (The Greatest Hits Down Route 66, According to the Chorus), Sold Out Run and ‘Best of EdFringe 2019’ (The Stage for H*tler’s Tasters), Best of Theater 2014 (The L Magazine for Picture Ourselves in Latvia), TimeOut NY Critics’ Pick (H*tler’s Tasters, Everything is Super Great, The American Tradition, Breeders, and Bubba), resident company of 59E59 Theaters and past recipients of The Flea Theater’s Anchor Program, Theatre Row Residency Program, Woodstock Byrdcliffe Residency Fellowship, Chicago Dramatists Grafting Project, and the Access Theater Residency Program. New Light is a 501(c)3 organization.

Follow New Light on Facebook @New Light Theater Project; X @NewLightTheaterProj; Instagram @NewLightTheaterProject; and NewLightTheaterProject.com.

Comments





