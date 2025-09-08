New Hannah Benitez Play, GRAY MARE, to Have Industry Reading

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A private industry reading of a new play with music, Gray Mare, will be held Monday September 29th, 1pm at The Barrow Group in Studio 1. Written by playwright and WME screenwriter Hannah Benitez (Kilroy’s List: GringoLandia) with score and foley by Indecent’s co-composer Lisa Gutkin (Grammy Award winning member of The Klezmatics), the reading will be a script-only presentation of the play, running 80 minutes.

Directed by and developed with Hannah Ryan (Broadway, Hamilton), Produced by Russell Buchan (August: Osage County, American Stage), the cast includes John Ahlin (Broadway, Waiting for Godot) David Gregory (The Good Fight, Paramount +), Kelly Lester (N/A, Barrington Stage), and Kelly Pekar (London, Talley’s Folly).

Set in an enigmatic era, Gray Mare is a powder-keg thriller about a Mother and Daughter fully dependent upon their Patriarch. When an outsider arrives at their isolated farm and destabilizes family dynamics, Mother and Daughter realize that everything Father has taught them, down to the very meanings of words, may not be true. Encountering new dangers from the outside world, Daughter discovers she has more power than she realizes— learning to control an innate “gift” that can be used to communicate…or destroy. It’s Warhorse meets Mother Courage, with just a dash of Stranger Things. A new American classic.





