Native Son Awards 2025 Will Honor Colman Domingo, Paul Tazewell, Sean Bankhead, and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In celebration of Pride Month, Native Son will host the 2025 Native Son Awards highlighting the achievements of the changemakers who have made undeniable and lasting impact through their work and advocacy in their industries, in the community and in the world. Created by renowned media maverick, professor, community organizer and Native Son founder Emil Wilbekin, the elegant dinner and awards ceremony is always a fabulous and stylish event. The evening serves as the organization’s signature annual fundraiser in support of its programs and initiatives held throughout the year to amplify Black gay and queer voices. The 2025 Native Son Awards will be held on Wednesday, June 11 at 5:30 pm ET in New York City at the iconic Frank Gehry designed IAC Building.

Now in its eighth year, the Native Son Awards will honor an illustrious group of leaders, mavericks and innovators who are rewriting narratives and pushing Black queer voices to the forefront. This year’s honorees include: acclaimed two-time Academy Award nominated actor Colman Domingo; history making Academy Award, Tony and Emmy winning designer Paul Tazewell; famed multidisciplinary artist and curator Derrick Adams; CEO and Executive Director of the civil rights organization National Black Justice Collective (NBJC) Dr. David J. Johns; celebrated choreographer, director and creative director to the biggest names in music including Beyonce, Cardi. B. and Missy Elliot, Sean Bankhead; and internationally recognized HIV/AIDS advocate and activist and Founder of the Black AIDS Institute Phill Wilson. Award-winning journalist and anchor Don Lemon – who was also part of the event’s inaugural class of recipients in 2016 – returns to his role as host of the evening for the third consecutive year.

The gala will kick off with a star-studded red carpet and cocktail pre-reception followed by dinner and the awards ceremony with special performances by GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter and creative force Durand Bernarr - who has emerged as one of the most exciting and innovative voices in contemporary R&B - and singer, social activist, and contestant on The Voice, Deon Jones. Legendary deejay, remixer, and producer, Bill Coleman will provide the music for the official afterparty.

In the spirit of the history of Pride Month, rooted in the Stonewall Riots of 1969 in New York City, and the celebration of Juneteenth, federal holiday in the United States commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States, Native Son believes it is important to add purpose to the party. A portion of the evening's programming will feature social impact moments led by former Native Son Awards honorees Rashad Robinson (social change leader and author), Alphonso David (President & CEO of Global Black Economic Forum), and Keith Boykin (author and political commentator).

The Native Son Awards stands as the pinnacle of the Native Son movement, community, and platform. It is a safe space, resource, and a megaphone amplifying the voices of this often-marginalized community. The Native Son Awards are part of a larger, grassroots, multifaceted initiative throughout the year which include empowerment workshop, panel conversations, networking events, influencer dinners, and content creation—all with the mission of inspiring, empowering, and connecting Black gay and queer men who are often misrepresented or overlooked.

“As Native Son looks toward our milestone 10th anniversary next year, it is incredible to think about not only how much the movement has grown but how much it was and continues to be needed in this community. The work that we are doing and the safer spaces we have created is especially critical as we think about the countless challenges we are facing at this moment in our country’s history. Our community is seeing erasure, rollbacks of important protections and, in general, the enforcement of anti-LGBTQ legislation. At Native Son, we are committed to remaining steadfast in the storm to continue to uphold and archive the voice, visibility and existence of Black gay and queer men,” said Wilbekin. “With that in mind, we are so excited to recognize, celebrate and uplift this incredible class of 2025 Native Son Award honorees who all embody the spirit of excellence, service, and resilience that is at the core of our mission.”

“Gilead is proud to partner with Native Son – an impactful organization that consistently works to champion and uplift Black gay and queer voices,” said Darwin Thompson, Senior Director, Public Affairs, Gilead Sciences. “By empowering and educating these communities about HIV/AIDS and working to stop stigma, we can help end the HIV epidemic for everyone, everywhere.”

During this Pride Month, Native Son will host and collaborate with other organizations and brands to create unique moments throughout June illuminating the Black queer experience and amplifying the voices from our community. Native Son is committed to bringing greater awareness and more diverse representations of Black, gay men in America through its events.

For additional information on Native Son and its Pride events and initiatives, please visit: www.Nativeson.us

Comments





