Musical Theatre Showcase Will Be Held This Week at Ripley-Grier Studios

This dynamic evening will feature 10 driven young actors, each bringing unique artistry shaped by international backgrounds and multidisciplinary training. The program includes an opening ensemble number, individual solos, and a closing finale, highlighting the range and craft of New York's next generation of professional actors.

Created as an alternative to costly industry showcases, this event offers casting directors, agents, managers, directors, and other industry creatives the opportunity to experience bold new talent in an authentic setting. The showcase will be accompanied by Aiden S. Wells (NYU).

"The talent in this showcase is truly Broadway-ready," said director/producer Jack Kelly Bellue. "These performers are professionally working actors ready for representation. With backgrounds that include touring alongside Kristin Chenoweth and some coming from across the globe, this dynamic group of individuals is bringing a level of artistry and dedication that is unmatched - they are ready now more than ever to be seen."

Upon arrival, guests will be welcomed with light refreshments and curated packets featuring each performer's headshot, resume, and contact information, along with a showcase program including director's notes and margin space for industry observations.

The event is free to attend, with limited seating available. RSVP is required via https://mailchi.mp/20711840d82b/youre-invited-musical-theatre-showcase-15024006.





