Mary K. Witte Joins BOND Theatrical as the Senior Director of Touring and Engagement Management

Mary K. Witte has joined BOND Theatrical as the Senior Director of Touring and Engagement Management.

Mary brings more than three decades of experience in the commercial theatre industry. She began her career at Theatre Development Fund before serving as personal assistant to renowned Broadway producer Marvin A. Krauss. She later became a Company Manager for Broadway and touring productions including Amadeus, Avenue Q, and Fiddler on the Roof starring Theodore Bikel, and went on to serve as General Manager for national tours of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, The Bridges of Madison County, and Once.

Most recently, Mary served as Senior Director of Booking & Engagements at NETworks Presentations, where she supervised the booking and engagement strategies for numerous national tours including Les Misérables, To Kill A Mockingbird, Beetlejuice, and Miss Saigon.

In the newly created role, Mary will oversee a number of internal projects that continue to grow BOND’s unique integrated tour booking and marketing approach, including advanced data analysis, sales history, forecasts and projections, revenue management and more.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mary to BOND!” said DJ Martin, partner at BOND Theatrical. “Her extensive experience, collaborative spirit, and deep relationships within the industry are exactly how we want to support our shows as we continue to innovate and grow our offerings.”

