Marsha Mason Will Serve as Master Teacher for the 2025 Lunt-Fontanne Fellowship Program at Ten Chimneys

The  2025 program will occur the week of July 20th through the 27th and will include specially chosen American  theater actors from the nation’s top theaters.

By: May. 27, 2025
Marsha Mason Will Serve as Master Teacher for the 2025 Lunt-Fontanne Fellowship Program at Ten Chimneys
Ten Chimneys has announced Marsha Mason as the 2025 Master  Teacher for the nationally acclaimed Lunt-Fontanne Fellowship Program at Historic National Landmark,  Ten Chimneys.  

Since its inception in 2009, the Lunt-Fontanne Fellowship Program has brought the  nation’s top regional theater actors to Ten Chimneys to work with a world-renowned Master Teacher. The  2025 program will occur the week of July 20th through the 27th and will include specially chosen American  theater actors from the nation’s top theaters to work with Ms. Mason in an intensive Master Class at the  estate of theater legends Alfred Lunt and Lynn Fontanne in Genesee Depot, Wisconsin.  

Through this groundbreaking program, the top actors in the country are given a rare and special  opportunity to grow artistically, renew their passion for their art form, deepen their commitment to  mentorship, and form a national community of Lunt-Fontanne Fellows. This year’s class will focus on Chekov’s The Cherry Orchard, relating to contemporary times. The 2025 Lunt-Fontanne Fellows are: 

Angela Brazil – Trinty Repertory Company 

Anthony Cochrane – Paper Mill Playhouse 

Ronald Connor – Chicago Shakespeare Theater 

Margo Hall – American Conservatory Theater 

Maggie Lacey – Cleveland Play House 

Rodney Lizcano – Denver Center for the Performing Arts 

David ManisLincoln Center Theater 

Leslie O’Carroll – Denver Center for the Performing Arts 

Greta Oglesby – Oregon Shakespeare Festival 

Mark Jude Sullivan – Paper Mill Playhouse 

