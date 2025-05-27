Marsha Mason Will Serve as Master Teacher for the 2025 Lunt-Fontanne Fellowship Program at Ten Chimneys

The 2025 program will occur the week of July 20th through the 27th and will include specially chosen American theater actors from the nation’s top theaters.
Ten Chimneys has announced Marsha Mason as the 2025 Master Teacher for the nationally acclaimed Lunt-Fontanne Fellowship Program at Historic National Landmark, Ten Chimneys.
Since its inception in 2009, the Lunt-Fontanne Fellowship Program has brought the nation’s top regional theater actors to Ten Chimneys to work with a world-renowned Master Teacher. The 2025 program will occur the week of July 20th through the 27th and will include specially chosen American theater actors from the nation’s top theaters to work with Ms. Mason in an intensive Master Class at the estate of theater legends Alfred Lunt and Lynn Fontanne in Genesee Depot, Wisconsin.
Through this groundbreaking program, the top actors in the country are given a rare and special opportunity to grow artistically, renew their passion for their art form, deepen their commitment to mentorship, and form a national community of Lunt-Fontanne Fellows. This year’s class will focus on Chekov’s The Cherry Orchard, relating to contemporary times. The 2025 Lunt-Fontanne Fellows are:
Angela Brazil – Trinty Repertory Company
Anthony Cochrane – Paper Mill Playhouse
Ronald Connor – Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Margo Hall – American Conservatory Theater
Maggie Lacey – Cleveland Play House
Rodney Lizcano – Denver Center for the Performing Arts
David Manis – Lincoln Center Theater
Leslie O’Carroll – Denver Center for the Performing Arts
Greta Oglesby – Oregon Shakespeare Festival
Mark Jude Sullivan – Paper Mill Playhouse
Best Direction of a Play - Live Standings
Vote Now!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
Videos