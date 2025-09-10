Major Attaway, Cicily Daniels, and More Will Lead Industry Presentation of New Musical GOLDEN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GOLDEN, a new musical, will have industry presentations on Wednesday, September 17 and Thursday, September 18, 2025. The presentation features Jessi Kirtley (Operation Mincemeat), Cicily Daniels (Pirates! The Penzance Musical, Once Upon a Mattress), Vishal Vaidya (Merrily We Roll Along, Groundhog Day), Nathan Salstone (Sweeney Todd, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Charissa Hogeland (Disney's Frozen, Heathers), Michael Di Liberto (Wicked, Tammy Faye), Major Attaway (Disney's Aladdin, Little Shop of Horrors), Glori Dei Filippone (Becky Nurse of Salem, Unmaking Toulouse- Lautrec), Will Gallacher (Public Works' As You Like It, The Woodsman), Brian Golub (Jesus Christ Superstar 50th Anniversary tour, School of Rock national tour), Lauren Nicole Cipoletti (Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Joy Suprano (“Best Foot Forward”, “Fleishman Is In Trouble”), Max Cortezi (The Revisionist, Flavia), Nathaniel Mahone (The MUNY's Frozen, Fire Shut Up in My Bones), Milena J Comeau (The Outsiders, Alice By Heart), and Tsilala Brock (Suffs, Book of Mormon).

Some fairytales are perfect the way they've always been told. Turns out, this isn't one of them. A musical comedy about love, magic, family, and the power of change, GOLDEN follows a group of storytellers attempting to share the classic fable Rumplestiltskin—only to discover themselves somewhere entirely (and wonderfully) else.

GOLDEN features music by John Hodges and Geordy Wells, lyrics by Hodges, Wells, and Dustin Sullivan, a book by Madsie Flynn and Francesca Peppiatt with Whit Cook. The new musical is directed by Flynn with choreography by Patrick O'Neill, music direction from Robert Frost, and stage managed by Kara Kaufman. Mat Lipscomb and Nick Cortezi produce through NewArt Partners, Nathan Gehan and Jamison Scott serve as executive producers, and ShowTown Theatricals is the general manager.

For more information on GOLDEN, visit GoldenTheMusical.com.






