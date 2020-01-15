MTI Acquires Worldwide Licensing Rights To SHE PERSISTED, THE MUSICAL

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) has secured worldwide licensing rights to the new musical She Persisted, The Musical.

She Persisted, The Musical is adapted from the best-selling book She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World written by Chelsea Clinton, illustrated by Alexandra Boiger and published by Philomel Books. The musical with script and lyrics by Adam Tobin and music by Deborah Wicks La Puma will debut in New York on February 22 at the Atlantic Theater Company's Atlantic for Kids. The world premiere was presented by Bay Area Children's Theater in Berkeley earlier this year. It was then seen at the Creativity Theatre in San Francisco and the Sunnyvale Theatre.

In this trailblazing new musical for young audiences, fourth-grader Naomi's field trip to a Women's History Museum turns into a time travel adventure where she encounters inspirational women who have overcome barriers and made waves throughout U.S. history. They never took no for an answer, and always, inevitably, and without fail, persisted. The musical features the stories of female trailblazers such as Harriet Tubman, Virginia Apgar, Ruby Bridges, Sally Ride, Florence Griffith Joyner, and Sonia Sotomayor. She Persisted, The Musical is a rallying cry for all young feminists and activists ready to take on the world.

"Each of the incredible women that I include in She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World has inspired me," Chelsea Clinton said in a statement in the Los Angeles Times. "Their lives are an example, and as She Persisted, The Musical is brought to life on stage, I hope that these stories of activists, artists, athletes, scientists and more inspire you to believe that with imagination and persistence, you too can change your school, your neighborhood, your community, our country and our world for the better," she added.

"We're thrilled and grateful to be teaming up with MTI to make these heroic women's stories available to theaters far and wide. Each woman in She Persisted, The Musical has so much to teach us, and we hope audiences are as inspired by them as we have been," stated Adam Tobin and Deborah Wicks La Puma.

John Prignano, MTI's Chief Operating Officer & Director of Development and Education, commented, "A musical is a great way to communicate important lessons to people of all ages, and She Persisted, The Musical has so much to teach in an engaging an entertaining way. Adam Tobin and Deborah Wicks La Puma capture the essence of the Chelsea Clinton / Alexandra Boiger source material with a delightful score and dynamic book sure to inspire audiences across the country."

For more information about MTI and licensing, please visit mtishows.com or email licensing@mtishows.com







