MTC Reveals Bess Wohl as the 2025-2026 Judith Champion Playwriting Fellowship Recipient

Manhattan Theatre Club has announced Tony-nominated playwright Bess Wohl as the 2025-26 recipient of MTC’s Judith Champion Playwriting Fellowship, which is awarded annually. Fully supported by the late philanthropist and former MTC Patron Judith Champion, the Fellowship provides artistic and financial resources to one playwright each season to write and develop a new commissioned play while in residence at MTC. Fellowship recipients participate in the life of the institution in a manner tailored to their strengths and interests. In addition to a commission, the recipient is provided with a living allowance, access to office and rehearsal space, a ticket stipend, and a developmental workshop of at least one play during their fellowship year. Wohl succeeds previous fellows Eboni Booth, Sanaz Toossi, and the inaugural 2022-23 Fellow, Zora Howard.



“We are delighted to welcome Bess Wohl back to Manhattan Theatre Club after admiring her work for years and then producing the world premiere of her play Continuity in 2019,” said MTC Artistic Director Lynne Meadow. “Bess is an extraordinary writer whose sharp wit and keen observations about the human condition captivate audiences. It’s a joy to continue our relationship with her next season, serving as her artistic ‘home base’ and supporting the development of her bold, imaginative work through the Judith Champion Fellowship.”

Biography

Bess Wohl’s plays have been produced on and off-Broadway, regionally, and internationally. They include Liberation, Grand Horizons (Broadway, Tony Nomination), Barcelona, Camp Siegfried, Make Believe, Continuity, Small Mouth Sounds, American Hero, Touched, In, Cats Talk Back, and the musical Pretty Filthy. Most recently, Barcelona had a sold-out run on the West End starring Lily Collins, and her play Liberation was described as "The Best Play I've Seen This Season" by New York Magazine's Sara Holdren during its off-Broadway run this winter. Her plays have been recognized with a variety of awards and nominations, including the Drama Desk, Drama League, Lucille Lortel and Outer Critics Circle. She made her feature film debut with her film Baby Ruby, starring Noémie Merlant and Kit Harington, which she wrote and directed. The film premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival and was released by Magnolia Pictures in 2023. She also is developing multiple television projects and wrote for the Apple TV+ series, “Extrapolations."





