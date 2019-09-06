Lively McCabe Promotes Allison Bressi To The Position Of Vice President Of Theater

Lively McCabe Entertainment President Michael Barra proudly announces that Allison Bressi has been promoted to the position of Vice President of Theater. Since April 2019, Ms. Bressi has worked with the production company as a Creative Development Consultant, assisting on the development of select stage musicals.

Allison Bressi is a New York-based creative producer who recently produced Joe Iconis' Broadway Bounty Hunter at the Greenwich House Theater. Other recent productions include Songbird by Michael Kimmel and Lauren Pritchard at 59E59 and Two River Theater. Allison has also worked for companies such as Octopus Theatricals, New York Stage and Film, Foresight Theatricals, and, most recently, Signature Theatre. a??Allison was a??the 2018 Recipient of thea??T Fellowshipa??founded by Harold Prince and Columbia University.

Lively McCabe Entertainment is led by producer Michael Barra and co-founder Katie Dietz. Launched in 2018, the company specializes in packaging and adapting iconic intellectual property into new stories for theater, film/TV, and book publishing. Current theatrical projects in development include Clue, Punk Rock Girl and Mystic Pizza. Visit: www.livelymccabe.com.







Related Articles View More Industry Stories

More Hot Stories For You