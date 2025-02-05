Lively McCabe Entertainment Appoints Allison Bressi to President & Producer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Allison Bressi has been named President of Lively McCabe Entertainment, the global theatrical production and management company behind theatrical titles Clue and Mystic Pizza, among others. Kristi Hess also joins the Lively McCabe team as Creative Development and Management Coordinator.



Michael Barra, Founder & Chairman, said "Allison has been an integral part of Lively McCabe's success since joining us in 2019, and I am happy to announce her well-deserved promotion to President & Producer. I look forward to working with Allison and her expanding team as Lively McCabe continues to develop and promote stage properties for productions around the world."



This news follows Mystic Pizza’s opening night at Paper Mill Playhouse on Sunday, February 2. Mystic Pizza marked Allison Bressi’s first production with Lively McCabe in 2021 and now marks Kristi Hess’ first production with the company in 2025. Mystic Pizza is “a bona fide blast” and “dance-in-the-aisles fun,” says NJ.com. TheaterMania raves this “delicious adaptation of the beloved rom-com dances right off the stage and into your heart” and “delights with a zesty ‘80s score and a stellar cast.”



With fifteen years of experience in creative producing and general management, Allison Bressi joined Lively McCabe in 2019. As Vice President of Theater, she directly oversaw development of the musicals May We All (developed with Florida Georgia Line), Mystic Pizza (currently playing at Paper Mill Playhouse), Joe Iconis’ Punk Rock Girl!, and What A Wonderful World. Currently, she is developing a project slate with Primary Wave, which includes musical adaptations of the films Girls Just Want to Have Fun and Can’t Hardly Wait. Prior to working for Lively McCabe, Allison worked for Signature Theatre, Octopus Theatricals, New York Stage and Film, and Foresight Theatricals. Favorite past creative producing credits include Songbird off-Broadway starring Kate Baldwin, This Is Reading, conceived by Lynn Nottage, Tony Gerber, and Kate Whoriskey, Broadway Bounty Hunter, Theatre for One, Tell Them I’m Still Young starring Andre Braugher, The Strangest, Tyrants, and Blood/Love. Allison was the 2018 Recipient of the Prince Fellowship (formally the T Fellowship) founded by Harold Prince and Columbia University. Outside (and sometimes inside) of the theatre, Allison enjoys spoiling her French bulldogs, June and Muriel.

