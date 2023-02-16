Live Music Society Announces Applications Open For Music In Action Grants







Live Music Society has announced that they are accepting applications for the 2023 Music in Action grant program. A nonprofit foundation, Live Music Society (LMS) has distributed over $2.3 million in funding to small listening rooms and music clubs since its founding in 2020.

Core to LMS's mission, the 2023 Music in Action (MiA) grants are designed to support venues in the creation and presentation of imaginative projects that engage and connect diverse communities, improve the live music experience for musicians and audiences, and promote sustainability and growth.

Founder of Live Music Society, Pete Muller noted: "Small music clubs are wonderful places for aspiring musicians and music fans, and even before the pandemic they often operated on slim margins. MiA grants were purpose-built to support projects and programs that venues may have wanted to launch but were hesitant to do so without the possibility of breaking even." He added, "We hope MiA funding will not only help to relieve the economic pressures many venues are currently facing, but also enable them to pursue innovative programming ideas and bolster engagement with their audience."

For this year's MiA grant cycle, applicants may request up to $50,000 in support. Eligible venues must be based in the United States (or its territories); have a legal capacity of 50 to 300 (including standing room); present a minimum of 50 performances each year; be independently owned; and have been in operation on or prior to January 1, 2019. Applicants must also manage or own the venue for which they are requesting grant support.

"We believe that small music venues are integral to the cultural life of the communities they serve," said Cat Henry, Executive Director of LMS. "Though these unique spaces are sometimes overlooked in the music industry, they remain essential to nurturing the careers of developing musicians, ensuring the economic vitality of local communities, and providing access to a creative culture that enriches our everyday lives."

Nick Forster, member of bluegrass band Hot Rize and founder of eTown in Boulder, Colorado added: "It's always been tough to run a successful music venue, and it's been especially tough the last few years. This year's Music in Action grants will provide much needed support for these clubs as they experiment with new, creative ideas without the risk of taking operating cash away from the business."

The MiA grant application, instructions for applying, and full eligibility criteria are available online https://www.livemusicsociety.org/grantinfo. There is no fee to apply. The deadline to submit grant applications is Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 11:59pm PST. Grant recipients will be announced in July 2023 and awards granted must be utilized during the grant period from August 1, 2023 through May 31, 2024.

Virtual Q&A sessions led by Henry will be offered, with the first scheduled for Tuesday, February 21at 2:00pm Eastern Time. https://bit.ly/MiA-QA-Registration1