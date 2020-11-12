Lincoln Theatre To Offer Free, Virtual Artist Production Development Workshop

The Artist Production Development Workshop will be held via Zoom from 8:30 am-1 pm on Saturday, December 5.







The Lincoln Theatre will host a free, one-day informational workshop on Saturday, December 5, for local artists, arts organizations, and individuals interested in developing their performing arts product for the stage. This workshop will be conducted via Zoom and requires a reservation.

Those interested in enrolling in the Lincoln Theatre's year-long "Expand Your Horizon" Artist Incubation Program should attend this free Artist Production Development Workshop as a pre-cursor.

The workshop will include four sessions offering one-on-one Q&A and networking opportunities with consultants and theatre staff and cover the following topics:

Production Planning

Discover how to take your artistic vision from your mind to the page to the stage.

Marketing & Advertising

Find out how to build your audience with cost-efficient marketing strategies for radio, print, online, and social media outlets.

Legalities

Learn about your legal rights and obligations and how to legally protect your work through copyrights.

Insurance

Educate yourself on the basics of insurance to cover rentals, riders, resources, personnel, and equipment.

The Artist Production Development Workshop will be held via Zoom from 8:30 am-1 pm on Saturday, December 5. The workshop is FREE, but a reservation is required. Interested parties can RSVP here.







