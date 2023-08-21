Leviathan Lab To Present Industry Readings Of TWO NIGHTS AND THREE DAYS By Kim Jinhyoung & Marcus Perkins Bejarano

Set in a present-day South Korean military camp, the show follows Jowon, a determined young woman on a mission to become her nation's first-ever female four-star general.

By: Aug. 21, 2023

Leviathan Lab To Present Industry Readings Of TWO NIGHTS AND THREE DAYS By Kim Jinhyoung & Marcus Perkins Bejarano


Leviathan Lab, a creative studio for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander theatre artists, will present two industry readings of Kim Jinhyoung and Marcus Perkins Bejarano's new musical TWO NIGHTS AND THREE DAYS, directed by Lucille Lortel Award-winner Devanand Janki with music direction by KPOP's Sujin Kim-Ramsey. The readings will take place on Tuesday, September 26 at 7:00 p.m. and Wednesday, September 27 at 1:00 p.m. at Sunlight Studios, 321 West 44th Street, Suite #202 in Manhattan. The musical was an official selection of the Eugene O'Neill National Music Theater Conference.

In a present-day South Korean military camp, where the men are only there to complete their mandatory service, Jowon is different - she is determined to become her nation's first-ever female four-star general! Desperate to prove herself, she tries to win her camp's talent show with the help of four ragtag soldiers...by writing a musical. However, two things stand in her way: first, no one knows how to write a musical; and second, a North Korean nuclear threat. Set to a diverse score with influences ranging from THE BOOK OF MORMON to BTS, TWO NIGHTS AND THREE DAYS is a testament to the necessity of finding joy in even the direst of circumstances.

READING DETAILS

Dates/Times: Tuesday, September 26 at 7:00 p.m. & Wednesday, September 27 at 1:00 p.m.

Location:
Sunlight Studios
321 West 44th Street, Suite #202
New York, NY 10036 | MAP

CONTRIBUTE TO LEVIATHAN LAB HERE: https://leviathanlab.org/supportleviathanlab





