Leicester Bay Theatricals Acquires SATURDAY NIGHT AT GROSSINGERS

The show is now available for the licensing of amateur, educational and professional performances.

Aug. 23, 2021  


Leicester Bay Theatricals announces the acquisition of "SATURDAY NIGHT AT GROSSINGERS!" a musical with Book and Lyrics by Stephen Cole (After The Fair, The Night Of The Hunter, Goin' Hollywood, Casper The Friendly Musical, and Merman's Apprentice), Music by Claibe Richardson (The Grass Harp, The Night of the Hunter), and Additional Lyrics by Ronny Graham (Bravo Giovanni, New Faces of 1952-56-62-68, Let It Ride!) (based on an original idea by Rita Lakin and Doris Silverton)

This is the unbelievably true story of the rise of the famous Catskills resort, Grossingers, through the efforts of that one-of-a-kind-woman, Jennie Grossinger. Laugh (alot), and cry, and cheer as Jennie and her family succeed, fail, and stun the world with their unprecedented and unrivaled success as premiere resort owners and the creators of The Borscht Belt.

The show is now available for the licensing of amateur, educational and professional performances through Leicester Bay Theatricals (www.leicesterbaytheatricals.com/saturday-night-at-grossingers-the-borscht-belt-musical)



