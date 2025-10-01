LDK Productions Unveils Promotions of Michael and Logan DeWitt

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



LDK Productions, a leader in artist-centered theatrical management and production, has revealed two promotions within the company. President Lisa Dozier Shacket has elevated Michael Shannon to the role of General Manager and Logan DeWitt to Associate General Manager and Producer.

“These promotions recognize the extraordinary dedication, expertise, and creativity Michael and Logan bring to LDK Productions every day,” said Lisa Dozier Shacket, President of LDK Productions. “Our clients will continue to benefit from their thoughtful guidance and deep commitment to supporting artists. These appointments reflect our ongoing mission to move forward with an artists-first mentality that is the foundation of everything we do.”

Michael Shannon — General Manager

Michael Shannon has been with LDK Productions since the fall of 2019. He has worked in various theatrical fields from education, company management, production management, and general management. Michael has a Masters in Education and BFA in Theatre Arts from The University of North Carolina, Greensboro, and a resume that includes artistic projects in 6 languages across multiple mediums and genres. Select Credits: (Broadway) Burn This, The Ferryman, (Off Broadway) Seeing You, Rock of Ages, Anthony Rapp's Without You, Mama I'm A Big Girl Now! (Other) SuperReal, First Date, The Laramie Project, The Desperate Hours.

Logan DeWitt — Associate General Manager & Producer

Logan DeWitt started at LDK Productions in 2021 as a General Management Assistant. She is Associate Producer of PEN PALS, currently at the DR2, and has managed productions, readings, and workshops in NYC, Chicago, Cape Cod, Washington, DC, Los Angeles, and London. SELECT OFF-BROADWAY: Pen Pals, Cellino v Barnes, Mama I’m a Big Girl Now!, Anthony Rapp’s Without You, Little Girl Blue, A Guide for the Homesick, The Night of the Iguana, Winesday: The Wine Tasting Musical, The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers, Emergence, Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground, White Rose: The Musical. Prior to her work at LDK Productions, she stage-managed the Middle Eastern Tour of Meet The Justice League (Qatar, UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon) and managed an international production of the original piece That Art Thou (Manizales, Colombia). Logan holds a BFA in Musical Theatre Performance from LIU Post, where she also served as Company Manager.





