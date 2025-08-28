​LDK Productions Launches LDK Writers' Residency at Cam Studios For Playwrights and Composers

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



LDK Productions has announced the creation of the LDK Writers’ Residency @ CAM Studios for Playwrights and Composers, a bold new initiative designed to support the development of original plays and musicals.

Each residency offers one full week of exclusive studio access at CAM Studios, providing playwrights and composers with uninterrupted time in a professional environment to write, explore, and experiment. Unlike programs centered on public presentations, this residency prioritizes the quiet, focused process of creation—the fertile ground from which innovation in the theatre begins.

“Writers need uninterrupted time and space to dream, draft, and take risks,” said Lisa Dozier Shacket, President of LDK Productions. “This residency is about giving artists the freedom and resources to push their work forward, without distraction or financial strain, in a supportive and professional environment.”

Through this program, three residencies will be awarded annually on a rolling basis, offering selected writers the opportunity to dedicate themselves fully to their creative process. Whether beginning a first draft, refining a score, or experimenting in the rehearsal room, recipients will be empowered to advance their projects in an environment designed for focus and exploration.

CAM Studios, owned and operated by LDK Productions, has become a vital creative hub for the theater community. The space has served as a rehearsal home for over 100 Broadway, off-Broadway, and regional productions as well as readings, concerts, and workshops, while also providing space for new works to be developed in early stages of the creative process.

Application Information:

Playwrights and composers are invited to apply via email at: WritersResidency@LDKProductions.com. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis and should include:

Letter of Intent (1–2 pages) detailing creative goals for the residency.

Project History: Describing the project’s origins, current stage, and why this residency is vital at this time.

Team Bios for the primary creative team (playwright, composer, lyricist, collaborators).

Script / Materials (most current draft in PDF).

Demos (if applicable) of recordings for musicals in development.

Selected applicants will be contacted directly to arrange residency dates. Please note that the program focuses on the development process and does not include industry presentations or public readings.





