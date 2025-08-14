Krystyna Resavy Named as 2025-2026 SDCF Mike Ockrent Fellow

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation has revealed that Krystyna Resavy has been selected as the 2025-2026 SDCF Mike Ockrent Fellow. She will serve as the Fellow for choreographer Ellenore Scott on Ragtime at Lincoln Center Theater’s Vivian Beaumont Theater.



Established in 2001 by the family of the late director, the Mike Ockrent Fellowship provides an opportunity for an early-career director or choreographer to support an experienced director or choreographer on the production of a big-budget Broadway musical or play. The Fellowship offers an in-depth understanding of the skills necessary to create theatre on a Broadway scale. The Fellow has the opportunity to participate in the entire production process.



Mike Ockrent (1946–1999) was a British stage director. Following his early successes in London—including productions of Educating Rita, The Nerd, and Follies—he transitioned to Broadway in 1986 with Me and My Girl, which earned numerous Tony Award nominations including Best Direction of a Musical and Best Musical. In 1992, he conceived (with Ken Ludwig) and directed Crazy for You, choreographed by Susan Stroman, which won the 1992 Tony Award (Broadway), the 1993 Olivier Award (London), and the 1994 Dora Award (Toronto) for Best Musical. He also directed and created The Madison Square Garden Holiday Extravaganza A Christmas Carol with Ragtime lyricist Lynn Ahrens.



Past recipients of the Ockrent Fellowship include Rebecca Kritzer, mentored by Leigh Silverman and Mayte Natalio on Suffs; Ilana Ransom Toeplitz, mentored by Casey Nicholaw on The Prom; Tomé Cousin, mentored by George C. Wolfe on The Iceman Cometh; Sonjae Kim, mentored by Pam MacKinnon on Amélie; and Benjamin Klein, mentored by Scott Elliott on Barefoot in the Park.



Krystyna Resavy

is a New York-based choreographer, creative, and dance educator. She is honored to be the recipient of the 2025 Mike Ockrent Choreography Fellowship and to work alongside Ellenore Scott on Ragtime at Lincoln Center. Recent choreography credits include Annie (Sharon Playhouse), South Pacific (Engeman Theater), The Prom (Sharon Playhouse), True North: The Musical (workshop), The Wedding Singer (New London Barn Playhouse), Guys & Dolls (NLBP), and Mamma Mia! (associate choreographer). Krystyna directed and choreographed Sharon Playhouse’s 2025 Spotlight Gala, as well as served as Christopher Gattelli’s assistant on The Cher Show (Broadway). Her work can be seen throughout New York City, having choreographed Samsung’s Launch Event Move with Galaxy featuring Diplo and Gwen Stefani, Steps in Concert at The Joyce Theater and Skirball Center, Leg Up On Life benefitting The Trevor Project (Sony Hall, HK Hall), The Brearley School, Arts for Alzheimer’s, The Love Project, Jared Grimes’s Run the Night, New York City Dance Alliance, Onstage New York, and more. Krystyna is currently on the Theatre Jazz faculty at Steps on Broadway and guest faculty for New York City Dance Alliance. @krystyna.resavy











