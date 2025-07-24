Kobi Kassal Joins Lively McCabe Entertainment

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lively McCabe Entertainment announced that Kobi Kassal will join the company as Creative Development and Licensing Coordinator. In this new role, Kobi will be involved in the development of new shows, Lively McCabe’s relations with schools, theatre and organizations, and marketing and social media strategy for Lively McCabe titles.

Kobi Kassal joins Lively McCabe after having founded Theatrely, a digital media company covering Broadway aimed at the Gen-Z audience, which was acquired by Hollywood.com and Nederlander Worldwide Entertainment in 2023. Previously he worked in marketing for various theatrical institutions including The Huntington Theatre Company, Blue Man Group, Broadway in Boston, Cirque du Soleil, and Theatre Royal Stratford East in London. Independently, he has produced numerous projects from Broadway (Trisha Paytas’ Big Broadway Dream) to small immersive theatre (Out of Order at the East Village Basement).

Allison Bressi, President of Lively McCabe, said "The opportunity to expand the staff at Lively McCabe is a privilege and a gift, so it was very important to me to find the right person for this role. Kobi struck me immediately with his passion for theatre in all its various forms, his knowledge of and commitment to our industry, and his enthusiasm for learning. Following his immense success with Theatrely, I look forward to watching Kobi grow as a creative producer and entrepreneur at Lively McCabe. I also can't wait to see how the company continues to expand with the knowledge and skills that he brings-- I've never been more excited to be schooled on social media on a daily basis!"

About Lively McCabe Entertainment

Lively McCabe Entertainment is a global theatrical development, acquisition, and management company founded in 2017 by Chairman Michael Barra, and led by President Allison Bressi. The company is best known for its collection of theatrical properties including: Clue: A New Comedy (currently touring the US) and its UK siblings Cluedo, and Cluedo 2, the musical adaptation of Mystic Pizza (currently playing at the Paper Mill Playhouse), country music musical May We All (developed with Florida Georgia Line), and Joe Iconis' Punk Rock Girl!. The company is also developing the stage musical adaptation of the iconic films Girls Just Want to Have Fun and Can’t Hardly Wait. For more information, please visit livelymccabe.com.





