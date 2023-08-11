Ken Barnett to Lead Industry Staging of New Play MISTER HALSTON







It is early spring, 1987, New York. Late afternoon, spilling into dusk. We are in the living room of the East 63rd Street apartment of famed fashion designer, Halston. The journalist has arrived.



Featuring Ken Barnett (Broadway’s Fun Home, Wonderful Town, The Green Bird); directed by Kimberly Senior (Broadway’s Disgraced, MTC’s Bella Bella and The Niceties); and written by RAFFAEL PACITTI, this one-person play is a fictionalized version of the interview that lead to a seminal New York Times article about the legendary designer.



Throughout the interview, we learn about varied aspects of Halston’s life and career. We meet the people Halston knew and loved, as well as the cultural figures who influenced him. We hear about the visionary work that not only gripped the fashion world for decades, but also helped shape the evolution of identity, gender politics, sexuality and style— in America and around the world.



The industry staging is produced by RPR Media Group






