Keenan Scott II's THE GENIUS OF BEING STUPID to Have Industry Reading

The York Theatre will present a developmental industry reading of The Genius of Being Stupid, a new solo work written and performed by Keenan Scott II (Thoughts of a Colored Man), directed by Debra Walton. The presentation - by invitation only - will take place on Thursday, May 29. These presentations are part of The York Theatre's Developmental Reading Series.

From the mind of acclaimed Broadway playwright Keenan Scott II comes an unflinching, deeply personal solo show that challenges perceptions and celebrates resilience. In The Genius Of Being Stupid, Scott navigates the streets of Queens, New York, and the suburban neighborhoods of Waldorf, Maryland, weaving together the humor, heartbreak, and triumph of his youth as a special education student. This autobiographical journey is a story of identity as he reflects on society's narrow definitions of intelligence. Raw, insightful, and full of soul, Scott unearths the brilliance hidden within perceived flaws, offering audiences a powerful reminder of the genius that lies in every misstep.

The Genius of Being Stupid is the recipient of The Kennedy Center's David Mark Cohen Playwriting Award, 2025.

Debra Walton, York's Interim Associate Artistic Director says "I'm absolutely thrilled to be reunited with the brilliant Keenan Scott II, after serving as Associate Director on his groundbreaking Broadway debut Thoughts of a Colored Man. His new work is thought-provoking, fun, deeply moving and simply inspiring! It's an honor to step into the director's chair and help bring his vision to life once again.”

